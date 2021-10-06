Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda October 13, 2021 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Richmond Town Center Meeting Room, 3rd Floor – 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT
Meeting may also be joined online or by phone
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09
Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.
Public Hearings:
CU 2021-04 Nakatomi Plaza/The Big Spruce Parcel ID#BR039
Applicant seeks after the fact approval for an outdoor seating area that was built beyond what was approved by DRB application 2019-126. As per Section 5.3.4 DRB approval required for any changes or modifications to approved permits. Further, property is currently under an Order to Remedy and section 8.2.2(e) of the Richmond Zoning Regulations apply. Village Downtown (VD) Zoning District at 39 Bridge Street, Parcel ID BR0039.
SPR 2021-04 Noyes Properties, LLC Parcel ID# RR0160/RR0198
Applicant requests Site Plan Review for a proposed new 18,750 sq. ft. Richmond Market with associated parking and infrastructure on 2 parcels of 0.88 and 1.65 acres respectively; parcels to be combined. Site Plan Review required as per sections 3.5 and 5.5 of the Town of Richmond Zoning Regulations. Village Commercial District (VC) 160 and 198 Railroad Street, Parcel ID# RR0160 and RR0198.
Other Business:
Approve minutes from September 8, 2021 DRB meeting.
ZAO Update
Other Business
Adjourn
