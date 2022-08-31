 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 31, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)


Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.


Public Hearing

CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran Road for outdoor recreation.


Other Business:

Review minutes from July and August DRB meetings

Select DRB officer positions

