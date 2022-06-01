 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 01, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda 

June, 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 15438175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)

Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development- review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearing

CU2022-05 J Hutchins INC Parcel ID #RG0088

A proposed expansion of a conditionally approved use of a business yard inside of the Special Flood Hazard Overlay District. Proposed expansion consist of a 2-story addition which will be connected on the north side of the existing office/shop building. The dimensions are 30 feet wide, 40 feet long and new roof peak is 26 feet and existing roof peak is 30 feet high. Application will also make a technical correction and amend the use from a Contractor Yard to a Business Yard.

Other Business:

Approve minutes from April 13, 2022 and May 11, 2022 DRB meetings

