Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
September 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82607801509Meeting
ID: 812 7003 3916
Passcode: 550860
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
Item 1
The applicants, Bradley and Karin LaRose are seeking final approval of their two-lot subdivision located at 156 Wortheim Road. Lot 1 will be 1.37 acres with a preexisting single-family home. Lot 2 will be 2.4 acres and will be improved with a new 3-bedroom single family home.
Item 2
The applicant, Scott Strode, is seeking to amend his approved subdivision. The Applicant seeks to amend the previously approved road layout to minimize impacts to the surrounding area by reducing the need for a hillside cut among other improvements.
Item 3
The applicants, Eden Sand and Gravel, are seeking preliminary approval for a two-lot subdivision located at 854 Kenyon Road. Lot 1 will be 38.06 acres and will contain the preexisting gravel pit. Lot 2 will be 1.54 acres and will be improved with a new office building.
