February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board March 10, 2021 7:00 PM 

Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Public Hearing

Krebs & Lansing Consulting Engineers, Inc on behalf of L5, Inc. – SUB21-03 for Subdivision Amendment to amend conditions of approval. Property located at 100 Fiddlehead Lane and within the Agricultural/Residential Zoning District.

Noyes Properties, LLC – SUB21-04/CU21-02 to amend an existing PUD to establish a bank use. Property located at 53 Railroad Street and within the Village/Commercial Zoning District.

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review board/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.

