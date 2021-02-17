Town of Richmond Development Review Board March 10, 2021 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175
Passcode: 376237
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Public Hearing
Krebs & Lansing Consulting Engineers, Inc on behalf of L5, Inc. – SUB21-03 for Subdivision Amendment to amend conditions of approval. Property located at 100 Fiddlehead Lane and within the Agricultural/Residential Zoning District.
Noyes Properties, LLC – SUB21-04/CU21-02 to amend an existing PUD to establish a bank use. Property located at 53 Railroad Street and within the Village/Commercial Zoning District.
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review board/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.
