March 31, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Notice of Meeting April 14, 2021 

Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in
accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 1543 8175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any questions.

Public Hearings:

Peggy Farr Revocable Trust - Application Sub 2020-111. Public hearing continued from December 9, 2020, October 14, 2020 and September 9, 2020. Preliminary Subdivision Review for a 6-lot subdivision (creation of 5 new lots) at 180 East Hill Rd, Parcel ID EH0180, in the Agricultural/Residential (A/R1A) Zoning District.

Town of Richmond - Application 2020-164 for Major Site Plan Amendment to install a gate at . Property located at 1129 East Main Street, Richmond, and within the Agricultural/Residential Zoning District. Continuance requested.

Other Business:

Approve minutes from March 10, 2021 DRB meetings.

Adjourn

