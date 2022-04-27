 Town of Richmond Development Review Board Preliminary Agenda May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 27, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09

Meeting ID: 811 15438175

Passcode: 376237

Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)

Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearing

PRE-SUB2022-02 Eric & Jenny Risi Parcel ID #OF0317

A proposed project involving the subdivision of a previously subdivided parcel known as Lot 4 created as part of the Richmond Estates Subdivision located on Old Farm Road. The existing Lot 4 is 11.88 acres and currently has a 3-bedroom home with offsite wastewater system and drilled well. The proposed project seeks to further subdivide the existing Lot 4 to Lot 4A with 3.52 acres for the existing home and the remaining acreage to Lot 4B with 8.36 acres for a new home. Proposed subdivision is located inside Agricultural/ Residential Zoning District .

Other Business:

Approve minutes from April 13, 2022 DRB meeting

Recruitment of New Board Members

