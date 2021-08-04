Town of Richmond: Notice of Examination of Premises and Public Hearing 

Having received a petition from at least five percent of the Town's voters, and pursuant to the requirements of Title 19, Chapter 7 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, the Town of Richmond Selectboard will conduct an examination of the premises and a public hearing to consider the discontinuance of a portion of the class 4 section of Town Highway 20, also known as Williams Hill Road and/or Palmer Road. Pursuant to 19 V.S.A. § 775, the Selectboard may also consider reclassification of the aforesaid town highway to a legal trail. The description of the town highway section being considered for discontinuance or reclassification to a trail is:
A portion of Class 4 Town Highway 20, a.k.a. Williams Hill Road and/or Palmer Road, beginning at the private driveway for the residential dwelling located at 1360 Williams Hill Road, a point approximately 3,620 feet west of the intersection of Town Highway 20 and Town Highway 22, a.k.a. Old County Lane, continuing approximately west/southwest for approximately 2,260 feet along Town Highway 20 to its intersection with a private road known as Beatty Lane.
All interested parties shall meet for the following:
1. An inspection of the premises at 6:00 PM on September 14, 2021, to begin at 1360 Williams Hill Rd.
2. A public hearing following the site inspection at 6:00 PM on September 21, 2021, at the Richmond Town Office, 203 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT 05477, to receive testimony from all persons abutting, owning, or interested in the matter of discontinuance of the above described section of Town Highway 20.
Public hearing may also be joined online or by phone:
Join Zoom Meeting Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89429054753?pwd=dFBHakk4ZCtRT3VSWXhRUnNWT0ppdz09
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 894 2905 4753
Passcode: 800675
Persons wishing to comment, provide testimony or give evidence regarding the matter may do so in person during the hearing, or by submitting their comments or other information to the Town Manager, in writing, prior to the hearing.
If, after examining the premises and hearing from any and all interested persons, the Selectboard judges that the public good, necessity and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town of Richmond warrants discontinuing or reclassifying to a legal trail the aforesaid section of Town Highway 20, it will be so ordered.
Dated at Richmond, Vermont this 6th day of July 2021.
___________________________
Christine Werneke
Richmond Selectboard Chair
find, follow, fan us: