Town of Richmond: Public Hearing - October 4 

PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) AND §4444, THE TOWN OF RICHMOND SELECTBOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2021, AT 7:00 PM, IN THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER MEETING ROOM AT 203 BRIDGE STREET TO RECEIVE COMMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT:
PURPOSE: To revise regulations within the Richmond Zoning Regulations in reference to state permits, nonconforming lots, certificates of occupancy, and performance standards and to bring the zoning regulations into conformance with state statute and town-wide policies
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Town-wide
SECTION HEADINGS: Other Requirements Applicable to Lots in the MHP District (Section 3.8.5); Nonconforming Lots (Section 4.6); Performance Standards (Section 4.13); Application, Fees, Reimbursement for Technical Review (Section 5.2.1); Certificates of Occupancy (Section 5.3.5); Specific Standards (Section 5.6.2); Performance Standards (Section 5.6.3); Site Plan Review Standards (Section 5.6.4); Conditional Use Review Processes (Section 5.6.5); Extraction of Earth Resources (Section 5.6.6); Cottage Industries that are not Home Occupations (Section 5.6.7); Adaptive Use of Existing Structures (Section 5.6.8); Boundary Adjustments (Section 5.8); Development Review Board (DRB) (Section 8.2)
THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82043281745?
pwd=QUpCVjY0RG5OaDVTS0NiTDI4cW9pQT09
Meeting ID: 820 4328 1745
Passcode: 382920
Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099
THE FULL TEXT AND MAPS OF THE PROPOSED ZONING AMENDMENT ARE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION AT THE RICHMOND TOWN CENTER OFFICES PURSUANT TO 24 VSA §4441 AND THE TOWN WEBSITE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE RICHMOND PLANNING/ZONING OFFICE AT 802-434-2430 or rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.
POSTED: 09/10/2021
