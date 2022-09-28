 Town of Richmond Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 28, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Notice of Public Hearing 

Published September 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 v.s.a. §§4441 (D) and §4444, the Town of Richmond Planning Commission Will Be Holding a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:00 Pm, in the Richmond Town Center Meeting Room at 203 Bridge Street to Receive Comment Regarding the Proposed Zoning Amendment:

PURPOSE: To modify zoning regulations for the Village Residential/Commercial District

GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Village Residential/Commercial District

SECTION HEADINGS: Village Residential/Commercial District (Section 3.3), Powered Vehicle and/or Machinery Services (Section 4.14), Definitions (Section 7), Town Zoning District Map (Appendix A1)

This Meeting Is Also Accessible Online via Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83503119719

Meeting ID: 835 0311 9719

Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099

The Full Text and Maps of the Proposed Zoning Amendment Are Available for Inspection at the Richmond Town Center Offices Pursuant to 24 Vsa §4441 and the Town Website. For More Information, Please Contact the Richmond Planning/Zoning Office at 802-434-2430 Or

rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.

POSTED: 09/27/2022

