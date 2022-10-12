Town of Richmond Notice of Public Hearing 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 v.s.a. §§4441 (D) and §4444, the Town of Richmond Planning Commission Will Be Holding a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 7:00 Pm, in the Richmond Town Center Meeting Room at 203 Bridge Street to Receive Comment Regarding the Proposed Zoning Amendment:
PURPOSE: To modify zoning regulations for the Gateway Residential/Commercial District
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Gateway Residential/Commercial District (US Route 2 Corridor from 1108 West Main Street to 282 West Main Street)
SECTION HEADINGS: Non-Developable Portions on Lots (Section 2.5.2), Allowable
Uses on Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.1.1), Allowable
Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.1.2), Allowable Uses on
Issuance of Zoning Permits by Administrative Officer (Section 3.2.1), Allowable Uses
Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.2.2), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.5.1), Allowable Uses
Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.5.2), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.6.1), Allowable Uses
Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.6.2), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of a Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.7.1), Allowable Uses
Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.7.2), Allowable Uses on
Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.8.1), Allowable Uses
Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.8.2), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of Zoning Permit and Site Plan Approval (Section 3.9.1), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.9.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of
Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.10.1), Allowable Uses Upon
Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.10.2), Gateway Residential/Commercial District (Section 3.4), Multiple Use of Lots (Section 4.5), Site Plan Review (Section 5.5), Off-Road or Highway Parking Requirements (Section 6.1.2),Multifamily Housing Development Standards (Section 6.13), Definitions (Section 7), and Town Zoning District Map (Appendix A1)
THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88419874605
Meeting ID: 884 1987 4605
Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099
POSTED: 10/06/2022
