October 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Notice of Public Hearing 

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 v.s.a. §§4441 (D) and §4444, the Town of Richmond Planning Commission Will Be Holding a Public Hearing on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 7:00 Pm, in the Richmond Town Center Meeting Room at 203 Bridge Street to Receive Comment Regarding the Proposed Zoning Amendment:

PURPOSE: To modify zoning regulations for the Gateway Residential/Commercial District

GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Gateway Residential/Commercial District (US Route 2 Corridor from 1108 West Main Street to 282 West Main Street)

SECTION HEADINGS: Non-Developable Portions on Lots (Section 2.5.2), Allowable

Uses on Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.1.1), Allowable

Uses Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.1.2), Allowable Uses on

Issuance of Zoning Permits by Administrative Officer (Section 3.2.1), Allowable Uses

Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.2.2), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.5.1), Allowable Uses

Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.5.2), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.6.1), Allowable Uses

Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.6.2), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of a Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.7.1), Allowable Uses

Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.7.2), Allowable Uses on

Issuance of Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.8.1), Allowable Uses

Upon Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.8.2), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of Zoning Permit and Site Plan Approval (Section 3.9.1), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.9.2), Allowable Uses Upon Issuance of

Zoning Permit by Administrative Officer (Section 3.10.1), Allowable Uses Upon

Issuance of Conditional Use Approval (Section 3.10.2), Gateway Residential/Commercial District (Section 3.4), Multiple Use of Lots (Section 4.5), Site Plan Review (Section 5.5), Off-Road or Highway Parking Requirements (Section 6.1.2),Multifamily Housing Development Standards (Section 6.13), Definitions (Section 7), and Town Zoning District Map (Appendix A1)

THIS MEETING IS ALSO ACCESSIBLE ONLINE VIA ZOOM:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88419874605
Meeting ID: 884 1987 4605
Call in (Calling rates apply): 1 (929) 205-6099

The Full Text and Maps of the Proposed Zoning Amendment Are Available for Inspection at the Richmond Town Center Offices Pursuant to 24 Vsa §4441 and the Town Website. For More Information, Please Contact the Richmond Planning/Zoning Office at 802-434-2430 Or rvenkataraman@richmondvt.gov.

POSTED: 10/06/2022

