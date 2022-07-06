 Town of Richmond Special Meeting Notice July 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond Special Meeting Notice July 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86943541435?pwd=5q1d0X4G3lZRuVPIVTTNDd-XAQtNbl.1

Meeting ID: 869 4354 1435

Passcode: 452045

Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)

Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.

Public Hearing

Appeal# 2022-001 of Permit CO2022-11 Cochran & Ewald Parcel ID #MK0809

Applicants are appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of a Certificate of Occupancy for a single-family dwelling and requesting a variance. Certificate of Occupancy was denied due noncompliance with previous DRB decision conditions of approval as well as noncompliance with Section 6.2.1 subsection f of the Richmond Zoning Regulations.

