Town of Richmond Special Meeting Notice July 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86943541435?pwd=5q1d0X4G3lZRuVPIVTTNDd-XAQtNbl.1
Meeting ID: 869 4354 1435
Passcode: 452045
Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing
Appeal# 2022-001 of Permit CO2022-11 Cochran & Ewald Parcel ID #MK0809
Applicants are appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of a Certificate of Occupancy for a single-family dwelling and requesting a variance. Certificate of Occupancy was denied due noncompliance with previous DRB decision conditions of approval as well as noncompliance with Section 6.2.1 subsection f of the Richmond Zoning Regulations.
find, follow, fan us: