Town of Richmond Special Meeting Notice September 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM 

Published September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting: Passcode: 569154
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83598616728?pwd=bHhkbEVWSDVsY3VMTHp0VFFXN3U4QT09
Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards minutes/development-review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions.
Public Hearing
Appeal# 2022-002 of Permit 2022-53 Holt& Pelletier Parcel ID #HV2427 Applicants are appealing Zoning Administrator issuance of a permit for a drilled well.
