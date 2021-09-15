Town of Richmond: Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER DISCONTINUANCE OF A PORTION OF THE CLASS 4 SECTION OF TOWN HIGHWAY 20 ALSO KNOWN AS WILLIAMS HILL ROAD AND/OR PALMER ROAD
A public hearing will be held 6:00 PM on September 21, 2021, at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT 05477,
Public hearing may also be joined online or by phone:
Join Zoom Meeting Online:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89429054753?pwd=dFBHakk4ZCtRT3VSWXhRUnNWT0ppdz09
Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 894 2905 4753
Passcode: 800675
This hearing was originally scheduled to be held at the Richmond Town Offices. A notice of the change of location will be posted at the entrance to the Town Offices to alert persons who arrive for the hearing at the Town Offices. All other details for hearing remain as originally noticed.
find, follow, fan us: