 Town of Richmond: Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Richmond: Public Hearing 

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER DISCONTINUANCE OF A PORTION OF THE CLASS 4 SECTION OF TOWN HIGHWAY 20 ALSO KNOWN AS WILLIAMS HILL ROAD AND/OR PALMER ROAD

A public hearing will be held 6:00 PM on September 21, 2021, at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT 05477,

Public hearing may also be joined online or by phone:

Join Zoom Meeting Online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89429054753?pwd=dFBHakk4ZCtRT3VSWXhRUnNWT0ppdz09

Join by Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Meeting ID: 894 2905 4753

Passcode: 800675

This hearing was originally scheduled to be held at the Richmond Town Offices. A notice of the change of location will be posted at the entrance to the Town Offices to alert persons who arrive for the hearing at the Town Offices. All other details for hearing remain as originally noticed.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation