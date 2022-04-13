 Town Of Sharon, Vt: Invitation To Bid: Exterior Painting | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town Of Sharon, Vt: Invitation To Bid: Exterior Painting 

Sharon Town Offices

Old School House Building

Sharon Historical Society (Old Town Hall)

Exit 2, I-89, Sharon, VT

Bid forms due April 28th, 2022 at 12:00PM

The Town of Sharon is accepting bids for exterior painting over a period of 2 or 3 years based on bidder preference. Buildings include the Sharon Town Offices (15 School Street), the Old School House building (20 School Street) and the Sharon Historical Society (24 Route 132).

Work involves assessment of exterior condition, surface cleaning and prep work, as well as painting. Scope of work includes siding, stairs, decks, railings and handicapped ramps.

Detailed specifications and bid form are available via download from https://sharonvt.net or are available upon request. Paper and email bids will be accepted. No faxed bids please. The Selectboard reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or portion thereof, if it deems to be in the public interest to do so.

Mailing Address: Sharon Selectboard, P.O. Box 250, Sharon, VT 05065

Physical Address: 15 School Street, Sharon, VT 05065

Email: selectboard@sharonvt.net.

Questions? Email or call 802-763-8268 ext. 4

