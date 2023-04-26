Town of Swanton Request for Proposals Feasibility Study of Income and Expenses Proposed Recreation/Community Center 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Swanton is accepting proposals for a feasibility study of the annual
income and expense of a proposed Recreation/Community Center to be constructed in our community. The proposed facility will be a 10,000 square foot building that will include a gym, activity rooms, offices, and kitchen. The Selectboard is requesting a feasibility study of the operations of the facility for a period of five (5) years from qualified individuals or firms. For further information on the proposed facility please contact the Town Administrator listed below. To submit a proposal, please include the scope of your work, timetable to complete the task, and at least three names of projects of a similar nature that you have done a similar study in the past 3 years. Please submit your proposal by 4:30 pm on Monday, May 8, 2023 to:
Town of Swanton
Attn: Brian Savage, Town Administrator
PO Box 711
1 Academy Street
Swanton, VT 05488
802-868-7418
The Town of Swanton reserves the right to reject any and all proposals
