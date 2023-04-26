 Town of Swanton Request for Proposals Feasibility Study of Income and Expenses Proposed Recreation/Community Center | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 26, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Town of Swanton Request for Proposals Feasibility Study of Income and Expenses Proposed Recreation/Community Center 

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Selectboard of the Town of Swanton is accepting proposals for a feasibility study of the annual

income and expense of a proposed Recreation/Community Center to be constructed in our community. The proposed facility will be a 10,000 square foot building that will include a gym, activity rooms, offices, and kitchen. The Selectboard is requesting a feasibility study of the operations of the facility for a period of five (5) years from qualified individuals or firms. For further information on the proposed facility please contact the Town Administrator listed below. To submit a proposal, please include the scope of your work, timetable to complete the task, and at least three names of projects of a similar nature that you have done a similar study in the past 3 years. Please submit your proposal by 4:30 pm on Monday, May 8, 2023 to:

Town of Swanton

Attn: Brian Savage, Town Administrator

PO Box 711

1 Academy Street

Swanton, VT 05488

[email protected]

802-868-7418

The Town of Swanton reserves the right to reject any and all proposals

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation