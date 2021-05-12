Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. via ZOOM on Monday, June 14, 2021 in reference to the following:
Final Plat Public Hearing for 5 Lot, 4 Unit Planned Unit Development & Subdivision – Owner: Upper 23 LLC (21.85 acres) on Sanctuary Road in the Rural 3, Rural 10 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to re-subdivide a deferred development lot (Lot 1B) into 4 single-family dwelling lots and a designated open space lot.
Join the Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436344201?pwd=U1NTQW5sa3FxNWUzNG5hYVNiQWN4QT09
Or dial:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 824 3634 4201
Passcode: 0614
For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Friday or email planner@westfordvt.us.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated May 12, 2021
