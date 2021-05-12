 Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use &amp; Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. via ZOOM on Monday, June 14, 2021 in reference to the following:

Final Plat Public Hearing for 5 Lot, 4 Unit Planned Unit Development & Subdivision – Owner: Upper 23 LLC (21.85 acres) on Sanctuary Road in the Rural 3, Rural 10 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. This is a proposal to re-subdivide a deferred development lot (Lot 1B) into 4 single-family dwelling lots and a designated open space lot.

Join the Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436344201?pwd=U1NTQW5sa3FxNWUzNG5hYVNiQWN4QT09

Or dial:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 824 3634 4201

Passcode: 0614

For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Friday or email planner@westfordvt.us.


Matt Wamsganz, Chairman

Dated May 12, 2021

