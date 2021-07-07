 Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 07, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. at the Brick Meeting House (*** VT Route 128, Westford, VT) and via ZOOM on Monday, July 26, 2021 in reference to the following:

Final Plat Public Hearing & Conditional Use for 3 Lot Resubdivision w/ WRO Crossing – Jonathan & Celistine Czapski Property (approx. 49.4 acres) located on Rogers Road in the Rural 10 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. The applicant proposes to resubdivide/reconfigure two lots into three single family dwelling lots.

Join the Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89381824910?pwd=b1dmMmlacStNdWRwamljbjNESnBaZz09

Or dial:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 893 8182 4910

Passcode: 0726

Disclaimer: If a quorum of the board/commission is attending in-person, the meeting will continue notwithstanding a disruption or disconnection in electronic participation. Therefore, in-person attendance is recommended.

Guidance: Per Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Occupational and Safety and Health Administration and Town of Westford recommendations, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask and unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and physically distance. Please stay home if you are unwell.

For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Friday 8:30am–4:30pm.

Matt Wamsganz, Chairman

Dated July 7, 2021

