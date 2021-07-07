Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. at the Brick Meeting House (*** VT Route 128, Westford, VT) and via ZOOM on Monday, July 26, 2021 in reference to the following:
Final Plat Public Hearing & Conditional Use for 3 Lot Resubdivision w/ WRO Crossing – Jonathan & Celistine Czapski Property (approx. 49.4 acres) located on Rogers Road in the Rural 10 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. The applicant proposes to resubdivide/reconfigure two lots into three single family dwelling lots.
Join the Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89381824910?pwd=b1dmMmlacStNdWRwamljbjNESnBaZz09
Or dial:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 893 8182 4910
Passcode: 0726
Disclaimer: If a quorum of the board/commission is attending in-person, the meeting will continue notwithstanding a disruption or disconnection in electronic participation. Therefore, in-person attendance is recommended.
Guidance: Per Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Occupational and Safety and Health Administration and Town of Westford recommendations, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask and unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and physically distance. Please stay home if you are unwell.
For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Friday 8:30am–4:30pm.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated July 7, 2021
