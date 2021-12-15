Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM in reference to the following:
11 Lot, 10 Unit PUD & Subdivision Amendment –McDonald Property Applicant: Craig McDonald (approx. 40 acres) located on Plains Road & Sandy Knoll in the Rural 3 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. The applicant is requesting an amendment to the final plat decision condition pertaining to construction of a fire pond.
Join the Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84760805338?pwd=Z0hwZHJ4Z2hjSm13M0d4dURONXpwdz09
Or dial:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 847 6080 5338
Passcode: 1110
For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated December 15, 2021
