December 15, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM in reference to the following:

11 Lot, 10 Unit PUD & Subdivision Amendment –McDonald Property Applicant: Craig McDonald (approx. 40 acres) located on Plains Road & Sandy Knoll in the Rural 3 & Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. The applicant is requesting an amendment to the final plat decision condition pertaining to construction of a fire pond.

Join the Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84760805338?pwd=Z0hwZHJ4Z2hjSm13M0d4dURONXpwdz09

Or dial:

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 847 6080 5338

Passcode: 1110

For information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Matt Wamsganz, Chairman

Dated December 15, 2021

