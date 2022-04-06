Town Of Westford: Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a site visit at 9 Richards Way, Westford, VT on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The Westford Development Review Board will then hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan Public Hearing –Mathieu Property Applicant: Corey Mathieu (approx. 9.98 acres) located on Westford-Milton Road & Richards Way in the Rural 5 Zoning Districts. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for a multi-family residential structure.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84409067101?pwd=SXFjTGFQdDNsY2tSZENiSjYrNzF5UT09
Or dial +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 844 0906 7101
Passcode: 0509
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated April 6, 2022
find, follow, fan us: