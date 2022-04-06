 Town Of Westford: Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Westford: Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a site visit at 9 Richards Way, Westford, VT on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The Westford Development Review Board will then hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:

Site Plan Public Hearing –Mathieu Property Applicant: Corey Mathieu (approx. 9.98 acres) located on Westford-Milton Road & Richards Way in the Rural 5 Zoning Districts. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for a multi-family residential structure.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84409067101?pwd=SXFjTGFQdDNsY2tSZENiSjYrNzF5UT09


Or dial +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 844 0906 7101

Passcode: 0509

For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Matt Wamsganz, Chairman

Dated April 6, 2022

