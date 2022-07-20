Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan Public Hearing –Strobridge Property Applicant: Daniel & Louella Strobridge (approx. 33.93 acres) located on Pettingill Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for the construction of an accessory structure more than 1,000 sq ft in size.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84724690397?pwd=RVpveG9mV1EvRkpmN3BEdWtuMmU5UT09
Or Dial
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 847 2469 0397
Passcode: 0808
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated July 15, 2022
find, follow, fan us: