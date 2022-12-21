Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan Public Hearing –Paquin Property Applicant: Rick Eschholz and Kathleen Gough (approx. 10.1 acres) located on Huntley Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for the conversion of an existing barn into an accessory dwelling unit and home occupation office.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94850163086?pwd=VjdCd1FnZ0FYRVlIdm5XQjlvM1lXQT09
Or Dial +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 948 5016 3086
Passcode: 0bjBnY
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated July 15, 2022
