 Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:

Site Plan Public Hearing –Paquin Property Applicant: Rick Eschholz and Kathleen Gough (approx. 10.1 acres) located on Huntley Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for the conversion of an existing barn into an accessory dwelling unit and home occupation office.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/94850163086?pwd=VjdCd1FnZ0FYRVlIdm5XQjlvM1lXQT09

Or Dial +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 948 5016 3086

Passcode: 0bjBnY

For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Matt Wamsganz, Chairman

Dated July 15, 2022

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation