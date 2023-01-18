 Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 18, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published January 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:

Site Plan Public Hearing –Thibault Property Applicant: Jim Bradley, Project Manager @ Hayward Design Build (approx. 66.4 acres) located on Pettingill Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval for the construction of an accessory structure more than 1,000 sq ft in size.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94354150451?pwd=SGhDaEdSMW8vRjhNS2hiUHdTK0RFdz09

Or Dial +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 943 5415 0451 Passcode: 4zcnzW

For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated January 12, 2023

