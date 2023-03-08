Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Site Plan Public Hearing –Burnor Property Applicant: Benjamin Burnor (approx. 14.3 acres) located on Old Stage Road in the Rural 10 Zoning District. The applicant is requesting site plan approval to construct an accessory structure over 1,000 square feet.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92071399502?pwd=UEcwN2o1ZFF4ZmhRdnFEZ2JDRW5mUT09
Or Dial
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 920 7139 9502
Passcode: TviNY9
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated July 15, 2022
