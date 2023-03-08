Town of Westford Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Westford Public Library (1717 Rte 128) & via ZOOM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM to review the following application:
Final Plat Public Hearing –Charland Property Applicant: Tom Charland, John and Shannon McKenzie (approx. 27.64 acres) located off Chapin Road and Charland's Way in the Rural 10 and Water Resource Overlay Zoning Districts. The applicant is requesting final plat approval for an amendment to a 3-lot, 2-unit subdivision and planned unit development (PUD).
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92071399502?pwd=UEcwN2o1ZFF4ZmhRdnFEZ2JDRW5mUT09
Or Dial
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 920 7139 9502
Passcode: TviNY9
For more information call the Town Offices at 878-4587 Monday–Thursday 8:30am–4:30pm & Friday 8:30a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Matt Wamsganz, Chairman
Dated July 15, 2022
