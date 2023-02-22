True 802: In Search of Snow 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Bill Burrell

Bill Burrell has an ambitious goal: He wants to ski the length of Vermont. The 300-plus-mile journey on the Catamount Trail is his attempt to call attention to our warming winters.

But Burrell, 56, is worried about one key ingredient — snow. The up-and-down weather this winter could imperil his 18-day trek, which would prove his point before he even leaves the house.

"I'm very concerned if I'll be able to do it," Burrell admitted.

Burrell, a science teacher at Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in Essex Junction, plans to depart from the southern end of the state, at the Massachusetts border, on Saturday, February 25. With much of the ground pretty bare after the recent warm spell, Burrell estimates he needs a solid 20-inch base to make the journey. Some snow is forecast in the coming days.

The Catamount Trail, which runs to the Canada border, includes some 35,000 feet total of elevation gain. Only 112 people have successfully skied the entire length, according to the trail's record-keeping. But no one has done it unsupported before, meaning they carry everything they need with them except water.

Burrell is attempting just that. He said he's nervous for the trek but, above all, is looking forward to spending more than two weeks outside.

The self-proclaimed chionophile — someone who thrives in winter conditions — said his trek is part of a three-pronged quest to document a Vermont winter before it disappears, draw attention to the adverse effects of climate change and become the first to finish unsupported. Burrell plans to chronicle his journey on Instagram and wants to write a book about his experience and climate change in Vermont. Recently released data showed that winters in Burlington warmed by about 7 degrees in the past 50 years. That's the biggest jump in the country.