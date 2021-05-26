 Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services Board of Directors Special Meeting | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 27, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services Board of Directors Special Meeting 

10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Virtual meeting via Zoom

Agenda

A) Executive session to engage in attorney-client communications pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313(a)(1)(F).

Join Zoom Meeting

https://gravelshea.zoom.us/j/83829652084

Meeting ID: 838 2965 2084

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,83829652084# US (New York)

+13017158592,,83829652084# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 838 2965 2084

Find your local number: https://gravelshea.zoom.us/u/kMwufqf9X

