Tuesday, June 1, 2021: Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services Board of Directors Special Meeting 

10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Virtual meeting via Zoom
Agenda
A) Executive session to engage in attorney-client communications pursuant to 1 V.S.A. § 313(a)(1)(F).
Join Zoom Meeting
https://gravelshea.zoom.us/j/83829652084
Meeting ID: 838 2965 2084
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,83829652084# US (New York)
+13017158592,,83829652084# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 838 2965 2084Find your local number: https://gravelshea.zoom.us/u/kMwufqf9X
