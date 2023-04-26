 Turning Trash Into Art for an Earth Day Lesson | Environment | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 26, 2023 News + Opinion » Environment

Turning Trash Into Art for an Earth Day Lesson 

By and

Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Real Lake Monster | Turning trash into art for an Earth Day lesson"

Report for America in collboration with Seven Days logo

Can you help fund our reporting in rural Vermont towns?

Make a one-time, tax-deductible donation to our spring campaign by May 12. Your contribution will be matched!

Donate to Report for America

Need more info? Learn how Report for America and local philanthropists are contributing to the cause…

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Environment »

More By This Author

More By This Author

  • Seven Days Writers Reveal What it Took to Report the News in Year 2 of a Pandemic

  • Seven Days Writers Reveal What it Took to Report the News in Year 2 of a Pandemic

    Once a year, Seven Days invites readers into our world. The backstories our reporters tell in this issue — the tales of how they got the news — offer glimpses of how we go about our work. You'll learn how we were able to document monthslong wait times to see doctors at the University of Vermont Medical Center, how Burlington City Hall reporter Courtney Lamdin spotted the plagiarism in a well-paid consultant's report and how great stories emerged from reporter Anne Wallace Allen's personal quest to get a dateline from every town in Vermont.
    • By Candace Page
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • More »

About The Authors

Cat Cutillo

Cat Cutillo
Bio:
 Cat is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days and Kids VT. Her multimedia storytelling series Vermont Visionaries spotlights role models and people inspiring kids. The video series also appears on WCAX.
Candace Page

Candace Page
Bio:
 Candace Page is an editor at Seven Days, helping to oversee legislative coverage. Previously, she spent 32 years writing and editing at the Burlington Free Press.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Environment

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation