Two Dead, One Wounded in Burlington Shooting 

click to enlarge
-
Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
-
The scene from North Winooski Avenue and Grant Street
Two people are dead and a third was seriously injured following a shooting early Monday in Burlington's Old North End.
Dispatchers received reports of gunshots in an apartment on North Winooski Avenue around 2:20 a.m., acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a brief press release. Officers found a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead from several gunshot wounds. Another 22-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Police recovered an AR-15 rifle they believe was used in the shooting. Murad wrote that the department believes "all involved persons are accounted for."
Around 7 a.m., Murad was on the scene, and North Winooski Avenue was taped off at Grant Street.
click to enlarge
-
Derek Brouwer ©️ Seven Days
-
Police tape at the scene of the triple shooting
The shooting follows another murder in the Old North End earlier this month. Hussein Mubarak, 21, was fatally shot on a Luck Street sidewalk in the early evening
of July 7. His death was the city's first homicide in more than two years. Police have since arrested one person of interest on separate charges and are looking for others.
Monday morning's fatal shooting was reported several hours after a suspected hit-and-run in a different part of the Old North End. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, police and firefighters responded to reports of a man bleeding in a grassy area at the intersection of Manhattan Drive and Rose Street. Evidence at the scene suggested someone drove a vehicle over the sidewalk and struck the man, throwing him into the street. The man was taken to the hospital with "serious non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
This story will be updated.