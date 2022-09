Two Men Arrested for Murder at Burlington's City Hall Park 

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

A Burlington police officer

Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Burlington's City Hall Park.Burlington police say 42-year-old Christopher Crawford, a fugitive from New Jersey, shot Bryan C. Rogers II in the head early Sunday. He's charged with first-degree murder, Burlington Det. Sgt. Mike Beliveau said in a press release.Authorities also arrested St. Albans resident Joseph Craig, 59, on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder.Both men are being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans pending court proceedings.Rogers was killed shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday in what police previously described as a targeted attack The shooting took place near the city's busy bar scene. On the evening of the murder, six troopers from the Vermont State Police were stationed downtown at the request of the Burlington Police Department to bolster the police presence in the area.Beliveau said police will release more information about the arrests during a press conference Thursday afternoon.