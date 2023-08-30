ublic Information Meeting Champlain Valley Self Storage 

Published August 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Winooski, VT – The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) invites you to attend a Public Information Meeting for the projects listed below that will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, beginning at 6:00 PM at the O'Brien Community Center, located at 32 Malletts Bay Avenue, Winooski, VT. The meeting will be held by VTrans along with the City of Winooski and City of Burlington.
The meeting will be accessible for remote attendance. A remote access link will be posted on the project website the morning of September 19, 2023. The website can be accessed here: www.burlingtonwinooskibridge.vtransprojects.vermont.gov
Projects:
Burlington-Winooski Bridge BF RAIZ(2) Routes 2 and 7 (Main Street in Winooski and Riverside Avenue in Burlington) over the Winooski River
Burlington STP 5000(29) improvements to the intersections of Riverside Avenue/Colchester Avenue/Barrett Steet and Colchester Avenue/Mill Street
The overall project will include replacing the 95-year-old bridge with a new bridge that will feature wider travel lanes and dedicated bicycle and pedestrian paths on both sides of the bridge. In addition, intersections immediately south of the bridge, involving Riverside Avenue, Colchester Avenue, Barrett Street, and Mill Street, will also be improved. The intersection improvements will generally consist of roadway reconstruction, and traffic signal modifications, with the goal of improving safety and mobility for all users.
The intent of the meeting is to provide an overview of these projects to town officials, local residents and businesses, emergency services and other interested parties. There will be a review of the proposed projects, public outreach, and overall schedule followed by a question-and-answer period. Representatives from VTrans along with the Cities of Winooski and Burlington will be available at the meeting to receive public input about the project.
Additional information such as the Scoping Reports and Project Factsheets can be found on the project website. Light refreshments will be served. Limited childcare will be provided.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 9/17/23:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Jennifer Canada, unit #639: household goods
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
find, follow, fan us: