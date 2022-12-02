Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Jesse Lynn Dawson
-
Trevor Andrew, aka GucciGhost (left), and Dave Driscoll of Underground Snax
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax
, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3.
The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored Lay’s chips from Canada, mystery Oreos from Thailand and other specialties from around the world.
It’s the first U.S. shop for the snack biz, which operates stores in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada, and sells products internationally online. Owner and Burlington resident Dave Driscoll runs Underground Snax with Canadian business partners Trevor Andrew — the artist also known as GucciGhost — Evan Humber and Scott Doucette.
“I wanted to have one in my hometown,” Driscoll told Seven Days
. “When I was growing up, we always had candy stores in Burlington. But we haven’t had one in a number of years, so I thought it was something that was missing.”
click to enlarge
-
Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days
-
A selection of chips at Underground Snax
Driscoll is quick to note that Underground Snax is a “different twist” on traditional candy stores. While the shop stocks nostalgic treats, such as old-fashioned candy buttons and bottles of Moxie, the focus is on hard-to-find global sweet and savory snacks and drinks — including ones from across the Canadian border, such as Coffee Crisp and Clearly Canadian sparkling water.
Inventory will rotate constantly, Driscoll said, and the owners will take customer requests.
Driscoll traveled the world with a previous career in global sports marketing, bringing home snacks from Tokyo, Seoul or Europe to share with family and friends. He met Andrew, formerly a professional snowboarder, while working in that industry.
“He came to me with the idea, and we decided to go for it,” Driscoll said.
The bright shop is filled with Andrew’s signature art, from the interior walls and doors to the ghost-covered awning out front. Saturday’s grand opening, which starts at noon, will feature a raffle for a signed GucciGhost canvas print.