 Upcoming Concerts Bring Classical Luminaries to Vermont | Performing Arts | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2021 Arts + Life » Performing Arts

Upcoming Concerts Bring Classical Luminaries to Vermont 

By

Borromeo String Quartet, presented by Capital City Concerts, Saturday, October 23, 7:30 p.m., at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier; and Sunday, October 24, 3 p.m., at Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Burlington (copresented by Cathedral Arts). $15-25. capitalcityconcerts.org.

Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham and Music From Copland House, Friday, October 29, 7:30 p.m. $5-25. Diana Fanning and the Schumann Quartett, Thursday, November 11, 7:30 p.m. Free. Both presented by Middlebury College Performing Arts Series at Mahaney Arts Center. middlebury.edu.

Dido Reimagined with soprano Dawn Upshaw and the Brentano String Quartet, Wednesday, January 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College, in Hanover, N.H. $25. hop.dartmouth.edu.

Paul Orgel faculty recital, Sunday, October 31, 3 p.m., at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington. Free.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Welcome Reprise"

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Borromeo Quartet @ Bethany United Church of Christ (Montpelier)

    • One of Boston's most enthralling string quartets is joined by flutist Karen Kevra for an evening of Beethoven and Gluck. Streaming option available....
    • Sat., Oct. 23, 7:30-9 p.m. $15-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Borromeo Quartet @ The Cathedral Church of St. Paul

    • One of Boston's most enthralling string quartets is joined by flutist Karen Kevra for an evening of Beethoven and Gluck. Streaming option available....
    • Sun., Oct. 24, 3-4:30 p.m. $15-25.

  • Music From Copland House & Susan Graham @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The celebrated ensemble and mezzo-soprano play A Standing Witness, a new work from composer Richard Danielpour and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove. Masks and...
    • Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Faculty Recital: Paul Orgel @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • The Univeristy of Vermont affiliate artist plays a cycle of melodic, Romantic works on the piano....
    • Sun., Oct. 31, 3 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Trending

Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination
Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba
Winooski Soccer Player Could Face Criminal Charge From Enosburg Game
Fired Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Sues to Get His Job Back
Sears Lane Residents Petition Court to Stop Eviction from Burlington Encampment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation