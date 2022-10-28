UVM Announces Tuition Freeze, Full Scholarships for Some Vermonters 

The initiative earned a nod of approval from Gov. Phil Scott, who praised UVM's efforts to make higher education more affordable for Vermonters. “The UVM Promise is a welcome addition to the university’s investments in Vermont’s future," Scott said in a press release.

Vermont students from households that earn up to $60,000 a year will soon be eligible for free tuition to the University of Vermont for all four undergraduate years, beginning with next fall's first-year class.UVM president Suresh Garimella announced the scholarship program, called UVM Promise, following a meeting of the university's trustees on Friday afternoon. UVM Promise would cover the cost of tuition and the university's comprehensive fee for qualifying in-state students, according to UVM spokesperson Enrique Corredera. Families would still be responsible for the roughly $13,000 annual room and board fee.Vermont's median household income is about $63,500, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.On Friday, UVM trustees also approved a tuition freeze for the fifth consecutive year.“Most families are struggling with inflation in today’s economy,” Garimella said in a press release. “UVM will not add to their challenges. It is more important than ever that we do all we can to help students and families afford a high-quality UVM education, and to keep our university accessible, affordable, and competitive.”UVM has not increased tuition since Garimella became president in 2019. Prior to his tenure, tuition rose, on average, by 3 percent a year.