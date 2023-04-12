 UVM Basketball Star Turned Pro Wrestler Ben Crenca Gets in the Ring | Outdoors & Recreation | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 12, 2023 Arts + Life » Outdoors & Recreation

UVM Basketball Star Turned Pro Wrestler Ben Crenca Gets in the Ring 

By

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.

World of Hurt Wrestling, Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in South Burlington. $35-55. Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at Brandon Town Hall. $20-60. Learn more at facebook.com/wohwrestling

The original print version of this article was headlined "From the Top Rope | UVM basketball star turned pro wrestler Ben Crenca gets in the ring"

Report for America in collboration with Seven Days logo

Can you help fund our reporting in rural Vermont towns?

Make a one-time, tax-deductible donation to our spring campaign by May 12. Your contribution will be matched!

Donate to Report for America

Need more info? Learn how Report for America and local philanthropists are contributing to the cause…

Related Events

  •  World of Hurt Wrestling @ Delta Hotels Burlington

    • Vermont Pro Wrestling Entertainment debuts with a bang, featuring a live throwdown between Fandango and Big Trouble Ben Bishop....
    • Fri., April 14, 7 p.m. $35-55.
    • Buy Tickets
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Outdoors & Recreation »

About The Author

Chris Farnsworth

Chris Farnsworth
Bio:
 Music editor Chris Farnsworth has written countless albums reviews and features on Vermont's best musicians, and has seen more shows than is medically advisable. He's played in multiple bands over decades in the local scene and is a recording artist in his own right. He can often be found searching for the perfect soft pretzel or listening to a podcast about the X-Men.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation