UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages 

Charles Holmes-Hope, director of residential life at UVM, expressed grave concern about the threats to campus safety these incidents created.



“If a student or guest who was visually impaired walked into this elevator, they would have experienced real harm,” Holmes-Hope said during the video presentation after showing an image of the doorless maw, which had been cordoned off with caution tape.

click to enlarge Screenshot

Screenshot from Oct. 26 UVM video depicting ceiling vandalism