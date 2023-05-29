Vergennes Memorial Day Parade Draws a Patriotic Crowd 

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

The parade begins on Monkton Street

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

The Vergennes Swim Team

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

Art students from the School of Psychogeographic Arts

click to enlarge Cat Cutillo

Ed and Rosemarie Payne in a golf cart, with Arthur Howard behind them

In 1946, a year after World War II ended, Vergennes held its first Memorial Day parade to honor fallen soldiers. On Monday, nearly 80 years later, throngs of people lined the Little City’s Main Street for this year’s patriotic parade, hailed as the largest and longest-running such event in the state.Revelers clad in red, white and blue and star-spangled apparel waved mini flags and pinwheels; lounged in camp chairs set up in the beds of pick-up trucks; and chowed down on potato chips and ice cream cones.At Vergennes Union High School, a cacophony of brass and percussion emanated from a patch of grass where elementary and middle school marching band members were warming up. An adult volunteer reminded the young musicians to hydrate in preparation for the promenade through the sun-baked streets. A box of streamers and strands of beads were available to students who wanted to adorn themselves or their instruments for the march.In the parking lot, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman chatted with the parade’s grand marshal, Karlene DeVine, in front of the BMW convertible that would serve as her chariot. DeVine, a volunteer with the American Legion Post 14 in Vergennes, was born and raised in Ferrisburgh and served for 20 years as a nurse in the Air Force Reserve. DeVine’s father, Karl, who passed away in 2005, was a veteran and true patriot, she said, who helped establish the tradition of lining Vergennes' streets with American flags on federal holidays.At 11:01 a.m., parade participants turned left out of the school and began their procession down Monkton Street as Vergennes Union High School's marching band played a syncopated version of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake. Behind them trailed a seemingly endless stream of fire department personnel and trucks, Boy and Girl Scout troops, local businesses, antique tractors and vintage cars.Members of the Champlain Valley Historical Reenactors, wearing crossbody canteens and wool coats, periodically fired muskets into the air. Art students from the Vergennes-based School of Psychogeographic Arts modeled outlandish papier-mâché masks. Members of the Vergennes swim team gleefully sprayed the crowd with water guns. Preschoolers scrambled in the grass for Tootsie Rolls and Jolly Ranchers.As the festivities wound down, several dozen people gathered in front of the bandstand in Vergennes City Park for a lineup of speakers. Father Steven Marchand of St. Peter Church gave an invocation honoring those who had lost their lives during military service.“Never let us forget those who paid so terrible a price to ensure that freedom would be our legacy,” Marchand said, “and though their names may fade with the passing of generations, may we never forget what they have done.”Retired colonel Randy Gates, a 38-year career military officer, said that Vermont holds the unfortunate distinction of being the state with the highest number of Iraq and Afghanistan soldier casualties per capita.“It’s not a title we necessarily want,” Gates said, “but we do bear it with honor.”Following the parade, the American Legion’s Vergennes post opened its doors for a traditional American meal: barbecued chicken, creamy potato salad, a pickle spear and a dinner roll with a pat of butter for $15. Community members spread out at circular tables to enjoy the fare.Among them were Ed “Pita” Payne of Bridport and Arthur “Papa” Howard of Middlebury, members of the Rutland branch of Shriner’s International, a philanthropic organization that supports the network of Shriners Children’s hospitals. They were joined by Payne’s wife, Rosemarie, and Howard’s support dog, a rat terrier-Jack Russell mix.The men said they were tuckered out. Vergennes was their fourth Memorial Day parade of the long weekend. They’d been to Essex on Saturday, Orwell on Sunday and Middlebury earlier Monday morning.Now, all that was left to do was dig in.