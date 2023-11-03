Vermont AG Asks Court to Pause 'Duplicative' PCB Lawsuit Brought by Schools 

In a 19-page amicus brief asking for a stay, Clark argues that

is "duplicative" of the state's lawsuit and should be halted "to prevent inefficient, piecemeal litigation and to promote comity between the federal and state courts."





Overlapping suits would lead to "massive duplication of effort, conflicts in approach, court rulings on the same issues in different courts (with the potential for strategic gameplay), and a race to judgment," the brief states.

The lawsuits were filed amid a sweeping state initiative to test all schools built before 1980 for PCBs. If results are above levels set by the state, the toxic chemicals must be remediated, a costly and time-consuming proposition.

Addison et al. is already causing logistical problems. For example, Clark wrote, the school districts' attorneys have agreed to give Monsanto four weeks notice before a school is tested for PCBs and to let the company inspect schools before PCBs are remediated.







Additionally, according to the brief, Addison et al. has prompted Monsanto to subpoena tens of thousands of pages of documents related to the state's PCB testing initiative, which has " placed significant administrative and logistical burdens on the State, environmental contractors, and laboratories." "The State is concerned that this provision could extend the time that building occupants are exposed to PCBs above [state limits]," the brief states.

Clark's amicus brief states thatis already causing logistical problems. For example, Clark wrote, the school districts' attorneys have agreed to give Monsanto four weeks notice before a school is tested for PCBs and to let the company inspect schools before PCBs are remediated.

Lynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.

Clark wrote that the state is working with two outside law firms who have agreed to take between 12 and 20 percent of any money recouped from Monsanto. She said that lawyers in Addison et al. would receive 33 percent of any award, according to reporting by the Brattleboro Reformer.



In a Q&A for Vermont schools released Friday,

The request for a stay will not impact the state's PCB testing program, according to Clark. PCB test results for 73 Vermont schools have been posted on the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website. More than 300 schools will be tested.