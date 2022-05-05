Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan Won't Seek Reelection 

File: JEB WALLACE-BRODEAUR

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Thursday that he will not seek reelection.A Democrat from a well-known political family, Donovan has long been floated as a potential candidate for higher office in Vermont and considered a run for governor in 2019.A brief press statement announcing his decision on Thursday seemed meant to quash musings about his political future — at least for now. “It is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities,” Donovan said.Donovan began his political career as the Chittenden County state’s attorney, a position he held for a decade. He unsuccessfully challenged then-attorney general Bill Sorrell, a fellow Democrat, in 2012 before easily winning election to replace the retiring incumbent four years later.“I have tried my best to do what was right over the course of my career,” he said in his statement.“I have been guided by the belief that Vermonters are good, decent people who should not be defined by their mistakes, but should be given the opportunity to comply with the law," he continued. "This belief stems from my own experiences growing up in Vermont, which taught me a valuable lesson: trust Vermonters and believe in their goodness.”