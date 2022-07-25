Vermont Awards $1 Million in Grants for EV Chargers 

click to enlarge
Courtesy: Transportation Climate Initiative
Vermont has shelled out nearly $1 million to make it easier for apartment dwellers to charge up electric vehicles.
State officials announced on Monday that a new grant program will help affordable and nonprofit housing providers
install electric vehicle chargers at 37 locations around the state. The pilot program is meant to ensure that renters have just as much access to the state’s growing EV charging infrastructure as homeowners.
“Steps like this are critical as we work to electrify the transportation sector, make EVs more accessible, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a release.
The grants will support the purchase and installation of 84 high-speed charging ports at affordable apartment buildings in eight counties. The so-called level 2 chargers can fully power an EV in six to 12 hours, depending on the model.
The program
was designed to ensure the chargers were spread around the state, Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford said in a statement.
click to enlarge
Luke Awtry
Stephen Yurasits charging an EV in Burlington
The lion’s share of the funds went to large housing providers such as Cathedral Square ($252,600) and Champlain Housing Trust ($206,700) in Burlington and Twin Pine Housing ($123,800) in White River Junction.
But smaller amounts also went to Good Samaritan Haven ($27,880) in Barre, Groton Community Housing ($19,640) and Wake Robin ($66,200) in Shelburne. Burlington Electric received $95,000.
Though EVs can cost more than gasoline vehicles, lifetime costs are often lower, especially with current gasoline prices more than $4 per gallon.
Driving an EV is like paying $1.50 a gallon for gas, according to Drive Electric Vermont, an EV promotion program. There are 335 public charging units in the state, the highest per capita in the nation, according to the organization.