Vermont Board of Education Launches Search for New Top Education Official 

The State Board of Education has launched a search for Vermont’s next top education official, a lmost five months after former Vermont education secretary Dan French announced that he was stepping down.

At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, the eight voting members of the board agreed to establish a search committee made up of chair Jennifer Samuelson and board members Lyle Jepson and Jenna O'Farrell. That committee will select a pool of candidates to put forward to the full board, which will then, as specified in statute, recommend at least three candidates to Gov. Phil Scott.

According to the Agency of Education’s data dashboard, Vermont’s public schools lost roughly 11,500 students between 2005 and 2022.

French left the job in early May to become chief operating officer of the nonprofit Council of Chief State School Officers . Deputy education secretary Heather Bouchey has been serving as interim secretary.Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-National Education Association, said in an interview on Monday that he was surprised at how long it took to begin a search. But the process couldn't start until Scott initiated it. The governor finally did on July 26, by writing a letter to the board. Scott outlined what he was looking for in a new secretary of education.The person must be able to manage "growing social and human services pressures" and the declining number of school-age Vermonters, Scott wrote.