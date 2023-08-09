Vermont Board of Education Launches Search for New Top Education Official 

The State Board of Education has launched a search for Vermont’s next top education official, a lmost five months after former Vermont education secretary Dan French announced that he was stepping down.

At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, the eight voting members of the board agreed to establish a search committee made up of chair Jennifer Samuelson and board members Lyle Jepson and Jenna O'Farrell. That committee will select a pool of candidates to put forward to the full board, which will then, as specified in statute, recommend at least three candidates to Gov. Phil Scott.

According to the Agency of Education’s data dashboard, Vermont’s public schools lost roughly 11,500 students between 2005 and 2022.