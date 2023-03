Vermont Cannabis Control Board Gets Funding for a Laboratory 

w without his signature, includes about $1.4 million to hire two chemists and a lab director and buy equipment for a Cannabis Quality Assurance Program. Hare said they’ll need three machines: one to test for pesticides and terpenes, another for potency and and a third for pathogens.

A large spending package enacted on Monday includes money that will allow the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to build and run its own testing lab.Brynn Hare, the board’s executive director, said the lab will “improve the efficiency of our inspection and investigative processes and also help ensure the products on the market are compliant, safe and consistent.”The issue of product safety has taken on new urgency in recent weeks, after cannabis tainted with a banned pesticide made its way to store shelves and sickened a consumer. The board is still looking into the health scare, and has said that having its own lab would have made the investigatory process easier.Currently, just three labs are open in the state, and only two can run the full complement of tests needed before a product hits the market. While the new state lab won’t be open to the public, it will allow the control board to run tests without gumming up the private labs that licensed growers use. Aside from investigations, the control board plans to perform random sampling of products to ensure that growers, manufacturers and retailers are following the laws. H.145 , which Gov. Phil Scott allowed to become la