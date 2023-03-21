Vermont Cannabis Control Board Gets Funding for a Laboratory 

w without his signature, includes about $1.4 million to hire two chemists and a lab director and buy equipment for a Cannabis Quality Assurance Program. Hare said they’ll need three machines: one to test for pesticides and terpenes, another for potency and and a third for pathogens.

She hopes the lab will open this summer, either at the state’s agricultural lab in Randolph or, potentially, in Montpelier.“This is going to allow us to conduct our own tests to determine if we need to do product recalls,” Hare said. “It'll allow us to conduct audits of results from our licensed labs, and serve as an industry-wide reference point for lab testing standards.”She added: “I think it will be a good check on the whole process and the whole system.”The spending package also tweaks state statute to exempt cannabis vapes from a 92 percent tax on e-cigarettes. Retailers had complained that the tax hurt sales of the popular products, and Hare said the legislature acknowledged that it did not mean to include cannabis in the e-cigarette tax.“We heardabout the vape tax being a big problem,” she said.The tax will come off the books on July 1.