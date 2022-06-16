Vermont College of Fine Arts to Move Residencies to Colorado College 

click to enlarge
Vermont College of Fine Arts
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
Vermont College of Fine Arts campus
will keep its name even as it moves across the country to another college campus.
Based in Montpelier, VCFA is a low-residency college founded in 2008, that offers master’s degrees in writing and other arts-related fields. Starting in July 2023, the school's summer residencies will be held at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to VCFA president Leslie Ward. The school’s administration will remain in Montpelier at College Hall.
The college announced its decision to move its residencies
on Wednesday on its website. VTDigger first reported the news
.
Ward cited two primary factors behind the move.
The first is that convening at Colorado College will allow students and faculty in each of VCFA's six degree-granting fields to be on campus simultaneously. Due to space limitations on the Montpelier campus, VCFA holds its residencies “sequentially,” one program at a time, she said.
“We really believe and know that the boundaries between disciplines have been blurring for years,” Ward said. She added that VCFA students will be “interested in and inspired by” collaboration with students and faculty who specialize in other fields.
“We have a world-class faculty,” Ward said. “It’s our biggest and most wonderful asset. And we don’t get to leverage the value of that across all our students because we never have everybody here as a whole.”
The second reason is that for nine months a year most of the college’s 11 buildings are empty, Ward said. The resources that go toward maintaining a mostly unused campus can be shifted to other purposes, she said. These include scholarships, academic programming and curriculum development.
“It really became a strategic decision of matching our investment with the things that really enrich our students,” Ward said.
VCFA has six master’s degree programs in fields including writing, writing for children and young adults, visual art and music composition. Its roughly 350 students participate in five residencies over the course of their two-year master's programs. Residencies are seven to 10 days long; some will be held online.
The campus has been home to numerous schools since its founding in 1868 as a boarding school called Montpelier Seminary. Novelist Thomas Christopher Greene, who recently opened Hugo’s Bar and Grill in Montpelier, is VCFA’s founding president. The effort to open the college
after its predecessor, Union Institute and University, put it on the market in 2006, involved raising $14 million, Greene said.
“This is devastating to the city of Montpelier; it’s devastating to the faculty, staff and alumni,” Greene said of the relocation to Colorado College. “And it’s particularly devastating to all of us who worked so hard in 2006 to 2008 to prevent this exact same thing from happening. That is: saving this historic campus that had been in continuous educational use since 1868.”
VCFA is working with a Burlington-based real estate consulting firm, White and Burke
, to determine future plans for the campus, which could mean selling or leasing many of its buildings. The school is considering “practical uses" that will also be “an incredible asset to the Montpelier community,” according to Ward.
“This is a beautiful property,” she said. “We are the stewards of it and we take that really seriously. We have a vested interest in the way these buildings are developed.”
David White, founder of the consulting firm, is a former director of community development for the city of Montpelier. Noting that it's early in the process of determining new uses for the college-owned buildings, White emphasized that "one of the important steps is for us and the college to listen to the community and hear what people are interested in."
A forum for neighbors will be held June 20 at the college to discuss potential plans, White said.
"Clearly, one of the predominant [ideas] that comes right to mind is residential uses," White said, adding that possibilities include senior housing, multi-family housing and condominiums. He said VCFA already leases space in its buildings to other organizations.
"I think right now the college is open to anything that makes sense," White said. "Because their educational model doesn't require this physical plant, the challenge here is to figure out what kinds of uses are appropriate."
Ward, who succeeded Greene as president, has run the college since 2019. She's a former trustee with an MBA from Harvard University and a master's degree in writing from VCFA, according to the college website. She said she's committed to “bringing [VCFA] to its next iteration.”
“Our roots and our name are in Vermont,” Ward said. “We are not considering any rebranding at this point.”