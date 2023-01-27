Vermont Considers Bills to Protect Health Workers for Reproductive Care 

Vermont lawmakers are considering bills to protect health workers who provide reproductive and gender-affirming care from legal threats that originate in other states.

Rep. Ken Goslant (R-Northfield) said he'd like to hear from opponents of the bill, but LaLonde said he hadn't been contacted by anyone.

LaLonde encouraged any committee members to suggest others who might want to testify next week.





"We’re very open to hearing contrary views," he said.