Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to Run for Reelection 

"We’ve stopped multiple attempts to raise taxes, fees and the cost of living on already overburdened Vermonters," he wrote in the email. "And while not nearly enough, we’ve even provided some much needed tax relief."

"My priority won’t be campaigning," Scott said in a statement. "I will continue to focus on doing the job you hired me to do and leading our state. You’ll hear more from me in the months ahead, but for now, I just wanted to let you know what I’ve decided."Though much more moderate than many of his national GOP colleagues, Scott has frequently butted heads with the Democrat-led General Assembly during his tenure. He's issued a historic number of vetoes, including several during the just-completed legislative session.He also noted other achievements, including "record investments in housing, infrastructure, broadband, combating climate change, and more."Scott's name was floated as a potential Republican candidate for U.S. Senate after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced last November that he would retire at the end of his term. But Scott said he was not interested in running for the post this year.Newfane political activist Brenda Siegel, a Democrat, is the only other declared gubernatorial candidate. Siegel ran for governor in 2018, coming in third in the Democratic primary with 21 percent of the vote behind eventual nominee Christine Hallquist and water quality advocate James Ehlers.