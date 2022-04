Vermont Housing Resources Guide 

click to enlarge

Vermont (Statewide)

Evernorth

The Housing Foundation

Pathways Vermont

Support and Services at Home (SASH)

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development – Vermont Office

Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition

Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness

Vermont Department for Children and Families|Office of Economic Opportunity

Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Vermont Housing and Conservation Board

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

Vermont Human Rights Commission

Vermont Landlord Association

Vermont Legal Aid

Vermont State Housing Authority

Veterans Inc.

The Veterans' Place

Addison County

Addison County Community Trust

Addison County Habitat for Humanity

Charter House Coalition

Homeshare Vermont

HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty's Effects)

John Graham Housing & Services

Neighborworks of Western Vermont

Bennington County

Bennington County Habitat for Humanity

Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless

Bennington Housing Authority

BROC Community Action

Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services

Home At Last (HAL)

Neighborworks of Western Vermont

Caledonia County

Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom

Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)

RuralEdge

Chittenden County

ANEW Place

Burlington (City of) Community & Economic Development Office

Burlington Housing Authority

Cathedral Square

Champlain Housing Trust

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO)

Committee On Temporary Shelter (COTS)

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity

Homeshare Vermont

Spectrum Youth & Family Services

Winooski Housing Authority

Essex County

Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom

Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)

RuralEdge

Franklin County

Cathedral Square

Champlain Housing Trust

Franklin and Grand Isle Habitat for Humanity

Homeshare Vermont

Samaritan House

Spectrum Youth & Family Services

Grand Isle County

Franklin and Grand Isle Habitat for Humanity

Homeshare Vermont

Samaritan House

Lamoille County

Capstone Community Action

Downstreet Housing and Community Developmen

Homeshare Vermont

United Way of Lamoille County

Orange County

Capstone Community Action

Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity

Downstreet Housing and Community Developmen

Homeshare Vermont

Listen Community Services

Twin Pines Housing

Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity

Upper Valley Haven

Orleans County

Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom

Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)

RuralEdge

Rutland County

BROC Community Action

Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County

Homeless Prevention Center

Housing Trust of Rutland County

Neighborworks of Western Vermont

Newstory Center

Open Door Mission

Rutland Housing Authority

Veterans Assistance Office – The Dodge House

Washington County

Barre Housing Authority

Capstone Community Action

Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity

Downstreet Housing and Community Development

Family Center of Washington County

Good Samaritan Haven

Homeshare Vermont

Listen Community Services

Montpelier Housing Authority

Montpelier Planning & Community Development

Windham County

Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships

Groundworks Collaborative

Home At Last (HAL)

Southeastern Vermont Community Action

Springfield Area Parent Child Center

Springfield Supported Housing

Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity

Upper Valley Haven

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust

Youth Services

Windsor County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield Vermont

Home At Last (HAL)

Southeastern Vermont Community Action

Springfield Area Parent Child Center

Springfield Housing Authority

Springfield Supported Housing

Twin Pines Housing

Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity

Upper Valley Haven

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust

Windsor County Youth Services

any who need help with housing in Vermontfind it, though it can be hard to discern which agency or government department provides a particular type of assistance.A network of entities, public and private, administer the housing aid that flows from the state and federal government. Private nonprofit organizations also help house victims of domestic violence, veterans, youths and others who are in crisis or need longer-term support.It can be confusing to know where to start. That’s whyassembled this guide. Choose your county or "statewide" to see the resources in your area.802-863-8424Vermont, Maine and New HampshireDevelops affordable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals and families, including apartments and assisted living for seniors; workforce housing; and rehabilitation and preservation of housing stock. Raises equity by administering federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other state, historic and affordable housing credits to investors. Offers consulting services for technical assistance and asset management to developers, investors and housing finance agencies. Provides developers of affordable housing with short-term, below-market financing for pre-development and bridge loans and loans for energy efficiency investments in their properties, as long as they have set aside at least 30 percent of the units for households with incomes at 50 percent or less of the area median income. Invests in commercial development of affordable housing through its Evernorth Rural Ventures subsidiary, using New Markets Tax Credits for investments in low-income communities.802-828-3026statewideProvides affordable housing for low-income families, older adults and people with disabilities by preserving existing housing stock, developing new properties and improving mobile home parks with a variety of financing packages to upgrade sewer, water and energy systems and make other improvements. Owns or manages a variety of multifamily properties and mobile home parks.888-492-8218 (toll free)833-VT-TALKS/833-888-2557 (support line)statewideAddresses homelessness with the Housing First initiative by working with landlords to find apartments and providing additional support services, including limited financial assistance, counseling for substance-use disorder, employment guidance, and mental health and nursing care. Operates Soteria House, a therapeutic residence in Burlington with 24-hour staffing for individuals experiencing extreme mental distress.802-863-2224statewideCoordinates social-service agencies, community health providers and nonprofit housing organizations to support older Vermonters and people with special needs who receive Medicare and live independently at home, providing on-site availability of a wellness nurse and care coordinator.802-828-6080statewide, rural communitiesProvides a variety of financial assistance programs in qualifying rural communities for income-eligible applicants including: Direct Home Loans to help low-income single families purchase homes by providing a short-term subsidy to reduce mortgage payments and increase mortgage repayment ability; Home Repair loans up to $40,000 to help low-income homeowners repair or update their houses and grants up to $10,000 to help older low-income homeowners address health and safety hazards; loan programs to make it easier for multifamily housing owners to offer affordable rent for low-income tenants and domestic farmworkers.802-660-9484statewideIncludes more than 90 member organizations involved in affordable housing in Vermont, including developers, community land trusts, homeless advocacy groups, public housing authorities, regional planners, economic service providers, lenders and state agencies. Advocates for the housing needs of low-income Vermonters at the state and federal levels.802-595-1232statewidePartners with shelters and other service providers across the state for people experiencing homelessness. Coordinates service providers and other entities involved in homelessness prevention and intervention to help those in a housing crisis receive fast identification, assessment, referrals and connection to assistance. Oversees the federal Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to help local communities develop and implement solutions to prevent youth homelessness.802-241-0935statewideOversees multiple programs under the umbrella of Housing Assistance, including: the CARES Housing Voucher for Vermonters experiencing homelessness; Family Supportive Housing to help eligible families find stable housing and keep it, especially those that have experienced homelessness and have at least one child under age 6; the Family Unification Program, which administers vouchers to subsidize rent for up to 18 months for eligible families involved with DCF and young adults who left foster care at ages 16 or older and lack housing; and Housing Opportunity Grants for nonprofit agencies that provide emergency shelters, transitional housing and other services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Offers financial assistance for weatherization, energy needs and emergency heating for income-eligible families.833-488-3727 (call center)statewideProvides pandemic-related financial assistance to tenants who are having trouble paying rent due to COVID-19 and risk eviction or utility cut-offs. For qualifying households, the program pays landlords monthly and past-due rent.802-828-3250statewideProvides grants and loans for nonprofit agencies to acquire, rehabilitate and build affordable housing. Oversees the Healthy and Lead-Safe Homes program that provides financial and technical assistance to reduce lead paint risks in rental and owner-occupied properties.802-864-5743800-339-5866 (toll free)statewideProvides assistance to low- and moderate-income Vermont residents for securing affordable housing. Offers mortgage loan programs and other financing assistance for eligible homebuyers through a roster of participating lenders. Assists with financing for developers of affordable apartments. Operates HousingData.org , a directory of affordable rental options. Administers the Homeowner Assistance Program to help Vermonters facing pandemic-related financial hardship with up to $30,000 toward overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes and homeowner association or condominium fees.802-828-2480statewideAccepts complaints and provides information about housing discrimination. Offers free Fair Housing workshops and training on federal and state fair-housing laws, exemptions, prohibited activities, reasonable accommodation, and service and emotional support animals. Offers a Community Housing Discrimination Survey for participants who believe they have experienced unfair treatment when renting, buying, financing or living in an apartment or house.802-985-2764statewideRepresents residential and commercial rental property owners and provides them with resources, legal referrals and other information. Offers a landlord-tenant mediation program to help avoid eviction.800-889-2047 (toll free)statewideOperates the Housing Discrimination Law Project to represent individuals and organizations in legal actions or disputes with state agencies, housing authorities, municipal governments or the state legislature; conducts housing discrimination investigations to document discriminatory practices; educates the public about housing discrimination. Provides information and limited legal advice about fair housing, foreclosure, eviction, tenants' rights, housing subsidies, property taxes and storage units.802-828-3295statewideProvides federally funded rental assistance programs through Section 8 vouchers and other programs for homeless people with disabilities and families separated because of lack of stable housing. Offers new and rehabilitated housing for low-income families and older adults in areas that lack adequate safe housing. Manages apartment complexes and mobile-home parks owned by other entities primarily for low-income populations that qualify for rental assistance. Acquires, builds and rehabilitates apartment buildings and mobile-home parks. Oversees a two-year pilot program to help with development of accessory dwelling units in Montpelier.800-482-2565New EnglandOperates a Housing Program to provide homeless veterans with emergency, transitional and long-term housing in drug- and alcohol-free facilities. Offers support services for meals, employment, legal, and medical assistance; mental health and substance use counseling.802-485-8874statewideProvides structured transitional housing in a 19-bed facility in for veterans in recovery from medical issues, substance use disorder or a life-altering event, particularly those coming into or out of the rehabilitation program at the White River Junction Veterans Administration Medical Center, along with case management and housing specialists for long-term support.802-877-2626Addison CountyOwns and manages 318 multifamily apartment complexes and nine mobile home parks. Has 75 single-family affordable homes in a shared-equity program that provides grants for down payments for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Administers the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for as many as 200 residents in senior housing communities.802-388-0400Addison CountyAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-989-8621MiddleburySupports people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with emergency shelter, a community food program, outreach, and case management to help with searches and applications for permanent housing and rental assistance.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.802-388-3608MiddleburyProvides financial assistance to low-income individuals and families for housing and utilities. Helps homeless people procure camping gear, emergency hotel rooms, laundry vouchers and referrals for services. Offers budget counseling and employment support.802-877-2677Addison CountyProvides emergency shelter and affordable housing at six facilities for individuals or families experiencing homelessness, facing eviction or needing rapid rehousing.802-438-2303Addison, Bennington, and Rutland CountiesEncourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.802-367-1000Bennington CountyAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-442-2424Bennington CountyOperates two year-round shelters and meals for people experiencing homelessness, one for families and one for adults, and provides outreach case management for the homeless population not in shelters. Support services include financial literacy, credit repair programs and employment readiness.802-442-8000BenningtonProvides affordable housing for income-eligible families, older adults and people with disabilities in 195 apartments in four developments that it owns and manages; administers the federal Section 8 vouchers for apartments in privately owned properties.802-775-0878800-717-BROC or 800-717-2762 toll freeRutland and Bennington CountiesOffers budget counseling, assistance with temporary housing, tenant education and advocacy, eviction prevention and referrals for homeownership. Manages nine rental units at Parkview Apartments in Bennington. Provides assistance with fuel and utility costs to avoid service cutoffs. Offers free home weatherization services.802-447-3700Bennington CountyProvides an Emergency Needs Fund for low-income residents who are in financial crisis and need help with rent, mortgage payments and other housing costs.802-536-4642southern Vermont and New HampshireBuys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.802-438-2303Addison, Bennington, and Rutland CountiesEncourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.802-751-1212Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-334-7316Orleans, Essex and Caledonia countiesProvides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.802-535-3555Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesManages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.802-862-9879802-540-1095Burlington and surrounding areaOperates temporary shelter, transitional housing and support services at two locations: a low-barrier facility in Champlain Inn on Shelburne Road and a sober-living group home at 89 North Street. Helps residents transition to independent living in subsidized apartments.802-865-7144BurlingtonProvides grants up to $5,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for income-eligible elderly and disabled residents, both homeowners and tenants, who need to modify their homes for accessibility. Offers low-interest loans for emergency repairs to correct safety code violations and low-interest rehabilitation loans for income eligible owners who occupy properties needing major repairs or system replacements in the Old North End, King Street and Lakeside neighborhoods. Administers federal grants for affordable housing development. Offers technical and financial assistance to landlords through the Rehabilitation Program Assisting Investment Rentals (RePAIR) program, including guidance and grants or low-interest loans for qualifying projects such as weatherization improvements, heating system upgrades and lead paint remediation. Developing a shelter-pod community for people experiencing homelessness.802-864-0538BurlingtonProvides access to affordable housing through federally funded Section 8 rental subsidies, low-cost housing options, housing retention programs and support services for low-income individuals and families, specifically those earning at or below 80 percent of median area income.802-863-2224Chittenden County and St. AlbansOperates affordable apartment communities for older adults seeking independent living or assisted living, and for adults with disabilities. Administers the Support and Services at Home program (SASH) statewide to coordinate at-home health care for people aging in place.802-862-6244802-527-2361Chittenden and Franklin countiesEncourages affordable homeownership through a shared-equity program for income-eligible buyers, allowing them to save on the cost of a down payment and take out a reduced mortgage while building equity. Provides low-cost apartments, subsidized rental housing, manufactured home lots and cooperative housing. Offers eligible homeowners low-cost loans, flexible repayment terms and matching grants for home repair projects; down payment assistance for mobile home upgrades; loans to farmers making repairs and improvements to farmworker housing; and grants for landlords to rehabilitate vacant or distressed apartments and make them available at affordable rents, particularly to previously houseless tenants.802-862-2771800-287-7971 (Voice/TDD)Mobil Home Program Hotline 802-864-3455, extension 204Chittenden CountyProvides multiple programs related to housing and rental assistance, including: advocacy for tenants' rights and fair housing and in discrimination cases; statewide hotlines for tenants' rights (802-864-0099), housing discrimination (802-660-3456); workshops on tenant information and housing availability ( cvoeo.org/rentright ); the Rent Right program for first-time renters and those with unstable housing or a history of homelessness; and weatherization assistance to help homeowners and renters make their homes more energy efficient and lower heating bills.802-864-7402Chittenden CountyServes individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness by operating multiple day and emergency shelters and affordable transitional and permanent housing. Provides access to community resources and benefits information and outreach to prevent the loss of stable housing.802-872-8726Chittenden CountyLocal chapter of a national nonprofit organization that acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.802-864-7423Burlington, St. AlbansProvides temporary emergency overnight shelter during winter months, from November to March, in a 10-bed facility in Burlington for youth ages 18 to 24. Provides short-term housing at the Landing, an eight-bed shelter for homeless youth ages 16 to 23 as they develop a plan to secure permanent housing. Operates the Pearl Street Residence, a transitional housing program for young people ages 18 to 23 who have left foster care but need housing and who pay a reduced rent based on income while receiving supportive services to develop independent living skills. Operates drop-in centers in Burlington and St. Albans for young people ages 14 to 24 to take care of basic daily needs, including meals and shower facilities.802-655-2360WinooskiProvides affordable housing for eligible low- and moderate-income individuals and families, older adults and people with disabilities, as well as supportive services in partnership with other organizations through a Project Based Voucher Program that sets monthly rent at 30 percent of a household's income at one of the program's properties. Manages three properties for seniors and people with disabilities, two properties with townhouse units for families and 26 affordable housing units. Administers the federal Section 8 voucher program for rentals at privately owned properties in the community. Acts as managing agent for the Chittenden Housing Corporation, overseeing 19 rental units in the Lakeside area of Burlington and another 100 units in The Courtyard, a Section 8-subsidized multifamily property for seniors and disabled families in Winooski.802-751-1212Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-334-7316Orleans, Essex and Caledonia countiesProvides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.802-535-3555Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesManages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.802-863-2224Chittenden County and St. AlbansOperates affordable apartment communities for older adults seeking independent living or assisted living, and for adults with disabilities. Administers the Support and Services at Home program (SASH) statewide to coordinate at-home health care for people aging in place.802-862-6244802-527-2361Chittenden and Franklin countiesEncourages affordable homeownership through a shared-equity program for income-eligible buyers, allowing them to save on the cost of a down payment and take out a reduced mortgage while building equity. Provides low-cost apartments, subsidized rental housing, manufactured home lots and cooperative housing. Offers eligible homeowners low-cost loans, flexible repayment terms and matching grants for home repair projects; down payment assistance for mobile home upgrades; loans to farmers making repairs and improvements to farmworker housing; and grants for landlords to rehabilitate vacant or distressed apartments and make them available at affordable rents, particularly to previously houseless tenants.802-868-2551Franklin and Grand Isle countiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.802-527-0847Franklin and Grand Isle CountiesOperates Tim's House emergency shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and The Lighthouse shelter for people ages 50 and older. Provides housing case management and coordination with related support services.802-864-7423Burlington, St. AlbansProvides temporary emergency overnight shelter during winter months, from November to March, in a 10-bed facility in Burlington for youth ages 18 to 24. Provides short-term housing at the Landing, an eight-bed shelter for homeless youth ages 16 to 23 as they develop a plan to secure permanent housing. Operates the Pearl Street Residence, a transitional housing program for young people ages 18 to 23 who have left foster care but need housing and who pay a reduced rent based on income while receiving supportive services to develop independent living skills. Operates drop-in centers in Burlington and St. Albans for young people ages 14 to 24 to take care of basic daily needs, including meals and shower facilities.802-868-2551Franklin and Grand Isle countiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.802-527-0847Franklin and Grand Isle CountiesOperates Tim's House emergency shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and The Lighthouse shelter for people ages 50 and older. Provides housing case management and coordination with related support services.802-479-1053; 800-639-1053Washington, Lamoille and Orange CountiesProvides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.802-476-4493877-320-0663 (toll free)Washington, Orange and Lamoille CountiesDevelops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.802-888-3252Lamoille CountyOffers the New Foundations transitional living program in two Morrisville buildings to help single parents who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or have unstable housing become self-sufficient. Participants pay no rent while in the two-year program and pay into a savings account.802-479-1053; 800-639-1053Washington, Lamoille and Orange CountiesProvides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.802-522-8611Orange and Washington CountiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage. Coordinates the Randolph, Barre-Montpelier and Camel's Hump (Waterbury and Mad River Valley) chapters.802-476-4493877-320-0663 (toll free)Washington, Orange and Lamoille CountiesDevelops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.603-448-4553Barnard, Bethel, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Hartford, West Hartford, Hartland, North Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Post Mills, Quechee, Royalton, South Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, South Strafford, Thetford, East Thetford, Tunbridge, Vershire, White River Junction, Wilder, Woodstock, South WoodstockOffers the Housing Helpers program for those in a housing crisis, providing support and connection to community resources, as well as grants of up to $500 in certain cases to help people stay in their home.802-291-7000northern Windsor and southeastern Orange countiesDevelops or purchases affordable apartments, mobile-home lots, single-family homes and condominiums for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Offers a shared-equity homeownership program that helps income-qualifying families purchase homes in exchange for agreeing to limit their profit when they sell the property to keep it affordable for future owners.802-295-1854Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-295-6500Upper Valley of Vermont and New HampshireProvides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.802-751-1212Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-334-7316Orleans, Essex and Caledonia countiesProvides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.802-535-3555Caledonia, Essex and Orleans CountiesManages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.802-775-0878800-717-BROC or 800-717-2762 toll freeRutland and Bennington CountiesOffers budget counseling, assistance with temporary housing, tenant education and advocacy, eviction prevention and referrals for homeownership. Manages nine rental units at Parkview Apartments in Bennington. Provides assistance with fuel and utility costs to avoid service cutoffs. Offers free home weatherization services.802-747-7440Rutland CountyAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-775-9286Rutland CountyOffers financial assistance and case management for homeless individuals and families and those at risk of homelessness; housing navigation for young adults age 18 to 24; transitional housing with furnished apartments for those leaving incarceration; family-supportive housing, including assistance with parenting challenges and childcare for adults with young children who have undergone cycles of homelessness; and a landlord liaison program to mediate between landlords and tenants and assist with rental applications.802-775-3139800-545-7989 toll freeRutland CountyManages rental properties that it has restored and redeveloped as affordable and, in some cases, subsidized housing in sites and structures otherwise ignored by other developers. Owns and manages three upgraded mobile home parks.802-438-2303Addison, Bennington, and Rutland CountiesEncourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.802-775-6788802-775-3232 (crisis hotline)Rutland CountyProvides emergency shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence, along with housing advocacy, referrals to resources, and access to support groups and counseling services.802-775-5561802-773-3568RutlandOperates an emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness and a transitional shelter for veterans and transitional residents with private rooms in a drug- and alcohol-free section of the shelter building.802-775-2926Rutland, city and townOversees 447 units of affordable housing for seniors, low-income families and disabled individuals, including 154 public housing units and 56 units of newly constructed housing. Operates a housing rehabilitation program. Administers the federally funded Section 8 voucher program for affordable housing. Offers assistance and referrals for residents to connect to community services.802-775-6772RutlandProvides transitional housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.802-476-3185802-476-3186Barre City and Barre TownProvides affordable housing for income-eligible families, older adults and people with disabilities through public housing units in seven properties that it owns and manages; administers the federal Section 8 voucher program for units in privately owned apartments.802-479-1053; 800-639-1053Washington, Lamoille and Orange CountiesProvides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.802-522-8611Orange and Washington CountiesAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage. Coordinates the Randolph, Barre-Montpelier and Camel's Hump (Waterbury and Mad River Valley) chapters.802-476-4493877-320-0663 (toll free)Washington, Orange and Lamoille CountiesDevelops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.802-262-3292Washington CountyProvides a Family Supportive Housing program with case management and services for homeless families with children, including landlord-tenant mediation, life coaching, eviction prevention, employment advocacy and appeals for housing subsidy denials.802-479-2294Washington CountyProvides emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness at three locations in Barre and Montpelier, with a new Welcome Center and shelter with expanded services under construction in Berlin. Offers street outreach and support services.802-863-5625Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington countiesScreens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.603-448-4553Barnard, Bethel, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Hartford, West Hartford, Hartland, North Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Post Mills, Quechee, Royalton, South Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, South Strafford, Thetford, East Thetford, Tunbridge, Vershire, White River Junction, Wilder, Woodstock, South WoodstockOffers the Housing Helpers program for those in a housing crisis, providing support and connection to community resources, as well as grants of up to $500 in certain cases to help people stay in their home.802-229-9232Washington CountyProvides 324 affordable housing units as an independent city agency. Owns or manages the Pioneer and Gould apartment buildings and five other apartment complexes; manages a group home and apartments for Washington County Mental Health Services. Administers the federal Section 8 voucher program, including a homeownership option for Section 8 tenants to use their vouchers to pay their mortgage and other housing expenses.802-223-9506MontpelierOffers the Housing Preservation Loan Program of low- or no-interest loans on a first-come-first-served basis for qualifying homeowners to make needed repairs, energy-efficiency upgrades or accessibility changes.802-246-2224BrattleboroProvides grants and technical assistance for homeowners who want to create apartments in their homes or elsewhere on their property to rent to low-income tenants; financial assistance with low-interest loans for mobile-home owners to make repairs and upgrades to their properties; and short-term financial assistance for people who want to stay in their homes but don't qualify for aid from other sources.802-254-6071Windham CountyOwns and manages 307 subsidized apartments in five developments for low-income seniors, people with disabilities and families; administers federally funded Section 8 housing vouchers; operates the Shelter Plus Care rental assistance program for transitional housing for homeless individuals and families coping with mental illness, substance use disorder and chronic diseases; offers educational programs for financial wellness, employment goals and homeownership.802-490-9446BrattleboroOperates a year-round, 30-bed shelter for individuals and families, including extended stays and intensive case management in collaboration with regional nonprofit organizations and public agencies; and a day and overnight warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness to access email, phones, laundry, showers, mail, snacks and a hot nighttime meal. Employs case managers who work with as many as 200 individuals or families who are currently or formerly experiencing homelessness to help them find and maintain housing.802-536-4642southern Vermont and New HampshireBuys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.802-722-4575800-464-9951 (toll free)Windham and Windsor CountiesProvides housing assistance including payment of back rent to prevent eviction; housing searches; security deposits and initial rent for new leases; landlord-tenant mediation; connection to resources such as fuel assistance; and financial education to help families maintain stable housing. Provides housing case management to help families with chronic cycles of homelessness or a crisis that threatens stable housing. Provides outreach to people who are recently homeless, including those living in motels.802-886-5242northern Windsor and southern Windham CountiesProvides up to 24 months of support and services through a Family Supportive Housing program to assist homeless and at-risk families with housing needs.802-885-3034Windsor and northern Windham countiesOffers financial assistance and at-home case management to help individuals and families find permanent, affordable housing through a Rapid Rehousing Program for those who are homeless; Housing Prevention Program for those at risk of losing their housing; and a Rapid Resolution Housing Initiative for households in need of immediate, short-term funds to avoid homelessness and secure safe housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.802-295-1854Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-295-6500Upper Valley of Vermont and New HampshireProvides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.802-254-4604Windham and Windsor countiesProvides permanent, affordable rental housing in 700 apartments. Operates a shared equity program to assist income-eligible homebuyers in the purchase of a single-family home. Offers homebuyer education. Operates the Green Mountain Home Repair program to assist homeowners with low-cost loans, contractor referrals and oversight for projects that address structural problems, failing mechanical systems, health and safety hazards, accessibility issues, and energy efficiency, and to assist landlords with such repairs. Operates the Rockingham Rental Rehab program for landlords in Rockingham to receive up to $5,000 per unit. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to do repairs, fix code violations and make structural improvements if they rent those units to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Assists residents experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic with missed mortgage repayments, loan modification, eviction, mobile-home park rent, condominium fees, utility bills and housing changes if needed. Employs housing counseling specialists and a housing retention program for people at risk of losing their homes.802-257-0361800-287-3107 (toll free in Vermont only)Windham CountyProvides a transitional living program with short-term residential services for homeless youth ages 16 to 21 and aids their progression to self-sufficient living.802-885-5318Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Ludlow, Rockingham, Springfield, Weathersfield, and WestonAcquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-536-4642southern Vermont and New HampshireBuys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.802-722-4575800-464-9951 (toll free)Windham and Windsor CountiesProvides housing assistance including payment of back rent to prevent eviction; housing searches; security deposits and initial rent for new leases; landlord-tenant mediation; connection to resources such as fuel assistance; and financial education to help families maintain stable housing. Provides housing case management to help families with chronic cycles of homelessness or a crisis that threatens stable housing. Provides outreach to people who are recently homeless, including those living in motels.802-886-5242northern Windsor and southern Windham CountiesProvides up to 24 months of support and services through a Family Supportive Housing program to assist homeless and at-risk families with housing needs.802-885-4905SpringfieldManages four complexes of affordable family housing and two properties for seniors and adults with disabilities based on income eligibility. Administers the federally funded Section 8 housing voucher program.802-885-3034Windsor and northern Windham countiesOffers financial assistance and at-home case management to help individuals and families find permanent, affordable housing through a Rapid Rehousing Program for those who are homeless; Housing Prevention Program for those at risk of losing their housing; and a Rapid Resolution Housing Initiative for households in need of immediate, short-term funds to avoid homelessness and secure safe housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.802-291-7000northern Windsor and southeastern Orange countiesDevelops or purchases affordable apartments, mobile-home lots, single-family homes and condominiums for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Offers a shared-equity homeownership program that helps income-qualifying families purchase homes in exchange for agreeing to limit their profit when they sell the property to keep it affordable for future owners.802-295-1854Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.802-295-6500Upper Valley of Vermont and New HampshireProvides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.802-254-4604Windham and Windsor countiesProvides permanent, affordable rental housing in 700 apartments. Operates a shared equity program to assist income-eligible homebuyers in the purchase of a single-family home. Offers homebuyer education. Operates the Green Mountain Home Repair program to assist homeowners with low-cost loans, contractor referrals and oversight for projects that address structural problems, failing mechanical systems, health and safety hazards, accessibility issues, and energy efficiency, and to assist landlords with such repairs. Operates the Rockingham Rental Rehab program for landlords in Rockingham to receive up to $5,000 per unit. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to do repairs, fix code violations and make structural improvements if they rent those units to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Assists residents experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic with missed mortgage repayments, loan modification, eviction, mobile-home park rent, condominium fees, utility bills and housing changes if needed. Employs housing counseling specialists and a housing retention program for people at risk of losing their homes.802-228-6880 (male shelter)802-226-7500 (female shelter)Windsor CountyOperates two emergency shelters for youth under 18 who are looking for a short stay within a structured living environment. Provides a Transitional Living Program for up to 18 months for young people ages 16-1/2 to 22 as they prepare to live on their own. Offers assistance with housing navigation, landlord contact, rapid rehousing and diversion, and well as intensive case management.