Vermont Housing Resources Guide 

click to enlarge
M
any who need help with housing in Vermont do
find it, though it can be hard to discern which agency or government department provides a particular type of assistance.
A network of entities, public and private, administer the housing aid that flows from the state and federal government. Private nonprofit organizations also help house victims of domestic violence, veterans, youths and others who are in crisis or need longer-term support.
It can be confusing to know where to start. That’s why Seven Days
assembled this guide. Choose your county or "statewide" to see the resources in your area.
Do you know of a resource that we should add? If so, drop us a line at lockedout@sevendaysvt.com.
Vermont (Statewide)
Evernorth
https://evernorthus.org/
802-863-8424
Primary service area:
Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire
Develops affordable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals and families, including apartments and assisted living for seniors; workforce housing; and rehabilitation and preservation of housing stock. Raises equity by administering federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other state, historic and affordable housing credits to investors. Offers consulting services for technical assistance and asset management to developers, investors and housing finance agencies. Provides developers of affordable housing with short-term, below-market financing for pre-development and bridge loans and loans for energy efficiency investments in their properties, as long as they have set aside at least 30 percent of the units for households with incomes at 50 percent or less of the area median income. Invests in commercial development of affordable housing through its Evernorth Rural Ventures subsidiary, using New Markets Tax Credits for investments in low-income communities.
The Housing Foundation
https://www.hfivt.org/
802-828-3026
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides affordable housing for low-income families, older adults and people with disabilities by preserving existing housing stock, developing new properties and improving mobile home parks with a variety of financing packages to upgrade sewer, water and energy systems and make other improvements. Owns or manages a variety of multifamily properties and mobile home parks.
Pathways Vermont
https://www.pathwaysvermont.org/
888-492-8218 (toll free)
833-VT-TALKS/833-888-2557 (support line)
Primary service area:
statewide
Addresses homelessness with the Housing First initiative by working with landlords to find apartments and providing additional support services, including limited financial assistance, counseling for substance-use disorder, employment guidance, and mental health and nursing care. Operates Soteria House, a therapeutic residence in Burlington with 24-hour staffing for individuals experiencing extreme mental distress.
Support and Services at Home (SASH)
https://sashvt.org/
802-863-2224
Primary service area:
statewide
Coordinates social-service agencies, community health providers and nonprofit housing organizations to support older Vermonters and people with special needs who receive Medicare and live independently at home, providing on-site availability of a wellness nurse and care coordinator.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development – Vermont Office
https://www.rd.usda.gov/vt
802-828-6080
Primary service area:
statewide, rural communities
Provides a variety of financial assistance programs in qualifying rural communities for income-eligible applicants including: Direct Home Loans to help low-income single families purchase homes by providing a short-term subsidy to reduce mortgage payments and increase mortgage repayment ability; Home Repair loans up to $40,000 to help low-income homeowners repair or update their houses and grants up to $10,000 to help older low-income homeowners address health and safety hazards; loan programs to make it easier for multifamily housing owners to offer affordable rent for low-income tenants and domestic farmworkers.
Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition
https://www.vtaffordablehousing.org/
802-660-9484
Primary service area:
statewide
Includes more than 90 member organizations involved in affordable housing in Vermont, including developers, community land trusts, homeless advocacy groups, public housing authorities, regional planners, economic service providers, lenders and state agencies. Advocates for the housing needs of low-income Vermonters at the state and federal levels.
Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness
https://helpingtohousevt.org/
802-595-1232
Primary service area:
statewide
Partners with shelters and other service providers across the state for people experiencing homelessness. Coordinates service providers and other entities involved in homelessness prevention and intervention to help those in a housing crisis receive fast identification, assessment, referrals and connection to assistance. Oversees the federal Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to help local communities develop and implement solutions to prevent youth homelessness.
Vermont Department for Children and Families|Office of Economic Opportunity
https://dcf.vermont.gov/oeo/housing
802-241-0935
Primary service area:
statewide
Oversees multiple programs under the umbrella of Housing Assistance, including: the CARES Housing Voucher for Vermonters experiencing homelessness; Family Supportive Housing to help eligible families find stable housing and keep it, especially those that have experienced homelessness and have at least one child under age 6; the Family Unification Program, which administers vouchers to subsidize rent for up to 18 months for eligible families involved with DCF and young adults who left foster care at ages 16 or older and lack housing; and Housing Opportunity Grants for nonprofit agencies that provide emergency shelters, transitional housing and other services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Offers financial assistance for weatherization, energy needs and emergency heating for income-eligible families.
Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program
https://erap.vsha.org/
833-488-3727 (call center)
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides pandemic-related financial assistance to tenants who are having trouble paying rent due to COVID-19 and risk eviction or utility cut-offs. For qualifying households, the program pays landlords monthly and past-due rent.
Vermont Housing and Conservation Board
https://www.vhcb.org/
802-828-3250
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides grants and loans for nonprofit agencies to acquire, rehabilitate and build affordable housing. Oversees the Healthy and Lead-Safe Homes program that provides financial and technical assistance to reduce lead paint risks in rental and owner-occupied properties.
Vermont Housing Finance Agency
https://www.vhfa.org/
www.housingdata.org
802-864-5743
800-339-5866 (toll free)
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides assistance to low- and moderate-income Vermont residents for securing affordable housing. Offers mortgage loan programs and other financing assistance for eligible homebuyers through a roster of participating lenders. Assists with financing for developers of affordable apartments. Operates HousingData.org
, a directory of affordable rental options. Administers the Homeowner Assistance Program to help Vermonters facing pandemic-related financial hardship with up to $30,000 toward overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes and homeowner association or condominium fees.
Vermont Human Rights Commission
https://hrc.vermont.gov/
802-828-2480
Primary service area:
statewide
Accepts complaints and provides information about housing discrimination. Offers free Fair Housing workshops and training on federal and state fair-housing laws, exemptions, prohibited activities, reasonable accommodation, and service and emotional support animals. Offers a Community Housing Discrimination Survey for participants who believe they have experienced unfair treatment when renting, buying, financing or living in an apartment or house.
Vermont Landlord Association
https://vtlandlord.com/
802-985-2764
Primary service area:
statewide
Represents residential and commercial rental property owners and provides them with resources, legal referrals and other information. Offers a landlord-tenant mediation program to help avoid eviction.
Vermont Legal Aid
https://vtlawhelp.org/housing
800-889-2047 (toll free)
Primary service area:
statewide
Operates the Housing Discrimination Law Project to represent individuals and organizations in legal actions or disputes with state agencies, housing authorities, municipal governments or the state legislature; conducts housing discrimination investigations to document discriminatory practices; educates the public about housing discrimination. Provides information and limited legal advice about fair housing, foreclosure, eviction, tenants' rights, housing subsidies, property taxes and storage units.
Vermont State Housing Authority
https://www.vsha.org/
802-828-3295
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides federally funded rental assistance programs through Section 8 vouchers and other programs for homeless people with disabilities and families separated because of lack of stable housing. Offers new and rehabilitated housing for low-income families and older adults in areas that lack adequate safe housing. Manages apartment complexes and mobile-home parks owned by other entities primarily for low-income populations that qualify for rental assistance. Acquires, builds and rehabilitates apartment buildings and mobile-home parks. Oversees a two-year pilot program to help with development of accessory dwelling units in Montpelier.
Veterans Inc.
https://www.veteransinc.org/
800-482-2565
Primary service area:
New England
Operates a Housing Program to provide homeless veterans with emergency, transitional and long-term housing in drug- and alcohol-free facilities. Offers support services for meals, employment, legal, and medical assistance; mental health and substance use counseling.
The Veterans' Place
https://www.vermontveteransplace.org/
802-485-8874
Primary service area:
statewide
Provides structured transitional housing in a 19-bed facility in for veterans in recovery from medical issues, substance use disorder or a life-altering event, particularly those coming into or out of the rehabilitation program at the White River Junction Veterans Administration Medical Center, along with case management and housing specialists for long-term support.
Addison County
Addison County Community Trust
https://www.addisontrust.org/
802-877-2626
Primary service area:
Addison County
Owns and manages 318 multifamily apartment complexes and nine mobile home parks. Has 75 single-family affordable homes in a shared-equity program that provides grants for down payments for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Administers the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for as many as 200 residents in senior housing communities.
Addison County Habitat for Humanity
https://addisonhabitat.org/
802-388-0400
Primary service area:
Addison County
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Charter House Coalition
https://chcvt.org/i-need-shelterservices/
802-989-8621
Primary service area:
Middlebury
Supports people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness with emergency shelter, a community food program, outreach, and case management to help with searches and applications for permanent housing and rental assistance.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty's Effects)
https://www.hope-vt.org/
802-388-3608
Primary service area:
Middlebury
Provides financial assistance to low-income individuals and families for housing and utilities. Helps homeless people procure camping gear, emergency hotel rooms, laundry vouchers and referrals for services. Offers budget counseling and employment support.
John Graham Housing & Services
https://www.johngrahamshelter.org/
802-877-2677
Primary service area:
Addison County
Provides emergency shelter and affordable housing at six facilities for individuals or families experiencing homelessness, facing eviction or needing rapid rehousing.
Neighborworks of Western Vermont
https://www.nwwvt.org/
802-438-2303
Primary service area:
Addison, Bennington, and Rutland Counties
Encourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.
Bennington County
Bennington County Habitat for Humanity
https://www.benningtoncountyhabitat.org/
802-367-1000
Primary service area:
Bennington County
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless
https://www.bcchvt.org/
802-442-2424
Primary service area:
Bennington County
Operates two year-round shelters and meals for people experiencing homelessness, one for families and one for adults, and provides outreach case management for the homeless population not in shelters. Support services include financial literacy, credit repair programs and employment readiness.
Bennington Housing Authority
https://www.benningtonhousingauthority.org/
802-442-8000
Primary service area:
Bennington
Provides affordable housing for income-eligible families, older adults and people with disabilities in 195 apartments in four developments that it owns and manages; administers the federal Section 8 vouchers for apartments in privately owned properties.
BROC Community Action
https://www.broc.org/
802-775-0878
800-717-BROC or 800-717-2762 toll free
Primary service area:
Rutland and Bennington Counties
Offers budget counseling, assistance with temporary housing, tenant education and advocacy, eviction prevention and referrals for homeownership. Manages nine rental units at Parkview Apartments in Bennington. Provides assistance with fuel and utility costs to avoid service cutoffs. Offers free home weatherization services.
Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services
https://gbicsbennington.org/
802-447-3700
Primary service area:
Bennington County
Provides an Emergency Needs Fund for low-income residents who are in financial crisis and need help with rent, mortgage payments and other housing costs.
Home At Last (HAL)
https://homeatlastvt.org/
802-536-4642
Primary service area:
southern Vermont and New Hampshire
Buys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.
Neighborworks of Western Vermont
https://www.nwwvt.org/
802-438-2303
Primary service area:
Addison, Bennington, and Rutland Counties
Encourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.
Caledonia County
Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom
https://www.nekhabitat.org/
802-751-1212
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)
https://nkhs.org/partners/northeast-kingdom-community-action-nekca/
802-334-7316
Primary service area:
Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties
Provides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.
RuralEdge
https://ruraledge.org/
802-535-3555
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Manages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.
Chittenden County
ANEW Place
https://www.anewplacevt.org/
802-862-9879
802-540-1095
Primary service area:
Burlington and surrounding area
Operates temporary shelter, transitional housing and support services at two locations: a low-barrier facility in Champlain Inn on Shelburne Road and a sober-living group home at 89 North Street. Helps residents transition to independent living in subsidized apartments.
Burlington (City of) Community & Economic Development Office
https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO/Housing
802-865-7144
Primary service area:
Burlington
Provides grants up to $5,000 on a first-come, first-served basis for income-eligible elderly and disabled residents, both homeowners and tenants, who need to modify their homes for accessibility. Offers low-interest loans for emergency repairs to correct safety code violations and low-interest rehabilitation loans for income eligible owners who occupy properties needing major repairs or system replacements in the Old North End, King Street and Lakeside neighborhoods. Administers federal grants for affordable housing development. Offers technical and financial assistance to landlords through the Rehabilitation Program Assisting Investment Rentals (RePAIR) program, including guidance and grants or low-interest loans for qualifying projects such as weatherization improvements, heating system upgrades and lead paint remediation. Developing a shelter-pod community for people experiencing homelessness.
Burlington Housing Authority
https://burlingtonhousing.org/
802-864-0538
Primary service area:
Burlington
Provides access to affordable housing through federally funded Section 8 rental subsidies, low-cost housing options, housing retention programs and support services for low-income individuals and families, specifically those earning at or below 80 percent of median area income.
Cathedral Square
https://cathedralsquare.org/
802-863-2224
Primary service area:
Chittenden County and St. Albans
Operates affordable apartment communities for older adults seeking independent living or assisted living, and for adults with disabilities. Administers the Support and Services at Home program (SASH) statewide to coordinate at-home health care for people aging in place.
Champlain Housing Trust
https://www.getahome.org/
802-862-6244
802-527-2361
Primary service area:
Chittenden and Franklin counties
Encourages affordable homeownership through a shared-equity program for income-eligible buyers, allowing them to save on the cost of a down payment and take out a reduced mortgage while building equity. Provides low-cost apartments, subsidized rental housing, manufactured home lots and cooperative housing. Offers eligible homeowners low-cost loans, flexible repayment terms and matching grants for home repair projects; down payment assistance for mobile home upgrades; loans to farmers making repairs and improvements to farmworker housing; and grants for landlords to rehabilitate vacant or distressed apartments and make them available at affordable rents, particularly to previously houseless tenants.
Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO)
https://www.cvoeo.org/
802-862-2771
800-287-7971 (Voice/TDD)
Mobil Home Program Hotline 802-864-3455, extension 204
Primary service area:
Chittenden County
Provides multiple programs related to housing and rental assistance, including: advocacy for tenants' rights and fair housing and in discrimination cases; statewide hotlines for tenants' rights (802-864-0099), housing discrimination (802-660-3456); workshops on tenant information and housing availability (cvoeo.org/rentright
); the Rent Right program for first-time renters and those with unstable housing or a history of homelessness; and weatherization assistance to help homeowners and renters make their homes more energy efficient and lower heating bills.
Committee On Temporary Shelter (COTS)
https://cotsonline.org/
802-864-7402
Primary service area:
Chittenden County
Serves individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness by operating multiple day and emergency shelters and affordable transitional and permanent housing. Provides access to community resources and benefits information and outreach to prevent the loss of stable housing.
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity
https://vermonthabitat.org/
802-872-8726
Primary service area:
Chittenden County
Local chapter of a national nonprofit organization that acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
Spectrum Youth & Family Services
https://www.spectrumvt.org/
802-864-7423
Primary service area:
Burlington, St. Albans
Provides temporary emergency overnight shelter during winter months, from November to March, in a 10-bed facility in Burlington for youth ages 18 to 24. Provides short-term housing at the Landing, an eight-bed shelter for homeless youth ages 16 to 23 as they develop a plan to secure permanent housing. Operates the Pearl Street Residence, a transitional housing program for young people ages 18 to 23 who have left foster care but need housing and who pay a reduced rent based on income while receiving supportive services to develop independent living skills. Operates drop-in centers in Burlington and St. Albans for young people ages 14 to 24 to take care of basic daily needs, including meals and shower facilities.
Winooski Housing Authority
http://www.winooskihousing.org/
802-655-2360
Primary service area:
Winooski
Provides affordable housing for eligible low- and moderate-income individuals and families, older adults and people with disabilities, as well as supportive services in partnership with other organizations through a Project Based Voucher Program that sets monthly rent at 30 percent of a household's income at one of the program's properties. Manages three properties for seniors and people with disabilities, two properties with townhouse units for families and 26 affordable housing units. Administers the federal Section 8 voucher program for rentals at privately owned properties in the community. Acts as managing agent for the Chittenden Housing Corporation, overseeing 19 rental units in the Lakeside area of Burlington and another 100 units in The Courtyard, a Section 8-subsidized multifamily property for seniors and disabled families in Winooski.
Essex County
Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom
https://www.nekhabitat.org/
802-751-1212
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)
https://nkhs.org/partners/northeast-kingdom-community-action-nekca/
802-334-7316
Primary service area:
Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties
Provides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.
RuralEdge
https://ruraledge.org/
802-535-3555
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Manages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.
Franklin County
Cathedral Square
https://cathedralsquare.org/
802-863-2224
Primary service area:
Chittenden County and St. Albans
Operates affordable apartment communities for older adults seeking independent living or assisted living, and for adults with disabilities. Administers the Support and Services at Home program (SASH) statewide to coordinate at-home health care for people aging in place.
Champlain Housing Trust
https://www.getahome.org/
802-862-6244
802-527-2361
Primary service area:
Chittenden and Franklin counties
Encourages affordable homeownership through a shared-equity program for income-eligible buyers, allowing them to save on the cost of a down payment and take out a reduced mortgage while building equity. Provides low-cost apartments, subsidized rental housing, manufactured home lots and cooperative housing. Offers eligible homeowners low-cost loans, flexible repayment terms and matching grants for home repair projects; down payment assistance for mobile home upgrades; loans to farmers making repairs and improvements to farmworker housing; and grants for landlords to rehabilitate vacant or distressed apartments and make them available at affordable rents, particularly to previously houseless tenants.
Franklin and Grand Isle Habitat for Humanity
https://www.franklingrandislehabitat.org/
802-868-2551
Primary service area:
Franklin and Grand Isle counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
Samaritan House
https://samaritanhouseinc.com/
802-527-0847
Primary service area:
Franklin and Grand Isle Counties
Operates Tim's House emergency shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and The Lighthouse shelter for people ages 50 and older. Provides housing case management and coordination with related support services.
Spectrum Youth & Family Services
https://www.spectrumvt.org/
802-864-7423
Primary service area:
Burlington, St. Albans
Provides temporary emergency overnight shelter during winter months, from November to March, in a 10-bed facility in Burlington for youth ages 18 to 24. Provides short-term housing at the Landing, an eight-bed shelter for homeless youth ages 16 to 23 as they develop a plan to secure permanent housing. Operates the Pearl Street Residence, a transitional housing program for young people ages 18 to 23 who have left foster care but need housing and who pay a reduced rent based on income while receiving supportive services to develop independent living skills. Operates drop-in centers in Burlington and St. Albans for young people ages 14 to 24 to take care of basic daily needs, including meals and shower facilities.
Grand Isle County
Franklin and Grand Isle Habitat for Humanity
https://www.franklingrandislehabitat.org/
802-868-2551
Primary service area:
Franklin and Grand Isle counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
Samaritan House
https://samaritanhouseinc.com/
802-527-0847
Primary service area:
Franklin and Grand Isle Counties
Operates Tim's House emergency shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and The Lighthouse shelter for people ages 50 and older. Provides housing case management and coordination with related support services.
Lamoille County
Capstone Community Action
https://capstonevt.org/#home
802-479-1053; 800-639-1053
Primary service area:
Washington, Lamoille and Orange Counties
Provides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.
Downstreet Housing and Community Developmen
https://downstreet.org/
802-476-4493
877-320-0663 (toll free)
Primary service area:
Washington, Orange and Lamoille Counties
Develops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
United Way of Lamoille County
https://uwlamoille.org/
802-888-3252
Primary service area:
Lamoille County
Offers the New Foundations transitional living program in two Morrisville buildings to help single parents who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or have unstable housing become self-sufficient. Participants pay no rent while in the two-year program and pay into a savings account.
Orange County
Capstone Community Action
https://capstonevt.org/#home
802-479-1053; 800-639-1053
Primary service area:
Washington, Lamoille and Orange Counties
Provides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity
https://www.centralvermonthabitat.org/
802-522-8611
Primary service area:
Orange and Washington Counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage. Coordinates the Randolph, Barre-Montpelier and Camel's Hump (Waterbury and Mad River Valley) chapters.
Downstreet Housing and Community Developmen
https://downstreet.org/
802-476-4493
877-320-0663 (toll free)
Primary service area:
Washington, Orange and Lamoille Counties
Develops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
Listen Community Services
https://www.listencs.org/
603-448-4553
Primary service area:
Barnard, Bethel, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Hartford, West Hartford, Hartland, North Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Post Mills, Quechee, Royalton, South Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, South Strafford, Thetford, East Thetford, Tunbridge, Vershire, White River Junction, Wilder, Woodstock, South Woodstock
Offers the Housing Helpers program for those in a housing crisis, providing support and connection to community resources, as well as grants of up to $500 in certain cases to help people stay in their home.
Twin Pines Housing
https://www.tphtrust.org/
802-291-7000
Primary service area:
northern Windsor and southeastern Orange counties
Develops or purchases affordable apartments, mobile-home lots, single-family homes and condominiums for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Offers a shared-equity homeownership program that helps income-qualifying families purchase homes in exchange for agreeing to limit their profit when they sell the property to keep it affordable for future owners.
Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity
http://www.uvhabitat.org/
802-295-1854
Primary service area:
Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Upper Valley Haven
https://uppervalleyhaven.org/
802-295-6500
Primary service area:
Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire
Provides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.
Orleans County
Habitat for Humanity in the Northeast Kingdom
https://www.nekhabitat.org/
802-751-1212
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA)
https://nkhs.org/partners/northeast-kingdom-community-action-nekca/
802-334-7316
Primary service area:
Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties
Provides counseling services, financial literacy and information about tenants' rights to those experiencing homelessness, risking eviction, facing foreclosure or having difficulty finding stable housing. Provides limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Offers emergency and transitional housing for teens in need of safe shelter through its Community Action Youth Services and transitional housing for those returning to the community from incarceration.
RuralEdge
https://ruraledge.org/
802-535-3555
Primary service area:
Caledonia, Essex and Orleans Counties
Manages 655 rental properties, including developments for seniors, some based on income and some at market rates. Pursues real estate development to expand housing availability across incomes. Offers a Homeownership Center to educate prospective and current homeowners and to offer financial counseling; provides workshops for homebuyers on financial empowerment. Its home repair program provides low-interest rehab loans and grants through a revolving loan fund to income-eligible homeowners. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to address repairs and code violations and to make structural improvements if they rent to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Oversees the region's Support and Services at Home (SASH) program to bring health care and other services to seniors and people living with disabilities or illness.
Rutland County
BROC Community Action
https://www.broc.org/
802-775-0878
800-717-BROC or 800-717-2762 toll free
Primary service area:
Rutland and Bennington Counties
Offers budget counseling, assistance with temporary housing, tenant education and advocacy, eviction prevention and referrals for homeownership. Manages nine rental units at Parkview Apartments in Bennington. Provides assistance with fuel and utility costs to avoid service cutoffs. Offers free home weatherization services.
Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County
http://rutlandhabitat.weebly.com/
802-747-7440
Primary service area:
Rutland County
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Homeless Prevention Center
https://www.hpcvt.org/
802-775-9286
Primary service area:
Rutland County
Offers financial assistance and case management for homeless individuals and families and those at risk of homelessness; housing navigation for young adults age 18 to 24; transitional housing with furnished apartments for those leaving incarceration; family-supportive housing, including assistance with parenting challenges and childcare for adults with young children who have undergone cycles of homelessness; and a landlord liaison program to mediate between landlords and tenants and assist with rental applications.
Housing Trust of Rutland County
https://housingrutland.org/
802-775-3139
800-545-7989 toll free
Primary service area:
Rutland County
Manages rental properties that it has restored and redeveloped as affordable and, in some cases, subsidized housing in sites and structures otherwise ignored by other developers. Owns and manages three upgraded mobile home parks.
Neighborworks of Western Vermont
https://www.nwwvt.org/
802-438-2303
Primary service area:
Addison, Bennington, and Rutland Counties
Encourages sustainable home ownership through its Homebuyer Education classes, financial coaching, down-payment assistance loans, home purchase grants, home-repair loans, low-cost energy audits and foreclosure-prevention guidance.
Newstory Center
https://www.nscvt.org/
802-775-6788
802-775-3232 (crisis hotline)
Primary service area:
Rutland County
Provides emergency shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence, along with housing advocacy, referrals to resources, and access to support groups and counseling services.
Open Door Mission
https://www.openingdoormission.com/
802-775-5561
802-773-3568
Primary service area:
Rutland
Operates an emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness and a transitional shelter for veterans and transitional residents with private rooms in a drug- and alcohol-free section of the shelter building.
Rutland Housing Authority
https://www.rhavt.org/
802-775-2926
Primary service area:
Rutland, city and town
Oversees 447 units of affordable housing for seniors, low-income families and disabled individuals, including 154 public housing units and 56 units of newly constructed housing. Operates a housing rehabilitation program. Administers the federally funded Section 8 voucher program for affordable housing. Offers assistance and referrals for residents to connect to community services.
Veterans Assistance Office – The Dodge House
https://dodgehousevt.org/
802-775-6772
Primary service area:
Rutland
Provides transitional housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
Washington County
Barre Housing Authority
http://www.barrehousingauthority.com/
802-476-3185
802-476-3186
Primary service area:
Barre City and Barre Town
Provides affordable housing for income-eligible families, older adults and people with disabilities through public housing units in seven properties that it owns and manages; administers the federal Section 8 voucher program for units in privately owned apartments.
Capstone Community Action
https://capstonevt.org/#home
802-479-1053; 800-639-1053
Primary service area:
Washington, Lamoille and Orange Counties
Provides counseling, resources, and assistance to individuals and families who face eviction or are at risk of homelessness and helps them find, secure and keep their housing. Offers limited financial assistance for rent, security deposits and utilities. Operates several temporary housing units for people moving toward permanent places to live, as well as transitional housing for individuals recently released from incarceration.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity
https://www.centralvermonthabitat.org/
802-522-8611
Primary service area:
Orange and Washington Counties
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage. Coordinates the Randolph, Barre-Montpelier and Camel's Hump (Waterbury and Mad River Valley) chapters.
Downstreet Housing and Community Development
https://downstreet.org/
802-476-4493
877-320-0663 (toll free)
Primary service area:
Washington, Orange and Lamoille Counties
Develops, renovates and manages multifamily homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals. Offers low-interest loans to homeowners for necessary home repairs, a down payment assistance program, and financial guidance for prospective homebuyers. Manages the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program for Central Vermont.
Family Center of Washington County
https://fcwcvt.org/
802-262-3292
Primary service area:
Washington County
Provides a Family Supportive Housing program with case management and services for homeless families with children, including landlord-tenant mediation, life coaching, eviction prevention, employment advocacy and appeals for housing subsidy denials.
Good Samaritan Haven
https://www.goodsamaritanhaven.org/
802-479-2294
Primary service area:
Washington County
Provides emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness at three locations in Barre and Montpelier, with a new Welcome Center and shelter with expanded services under construction in Berlin. Offers street outreach and support services.
Homeshare Vermont
https://www.homesharevermont.org/
802-863-5625
Primary service area:
Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties
Screens and matches homeowners who want to offer a private bedroom and shared space to a housemate in exchange for rent and/or help around the home. Application process includes extensive background and reference checks, interviews and search for potential housemate matches.
Listen Community Services
https://www.listencs.org/
603-448-4553
Primary service area:
Barnard, Bethel, Fairlee, West Fairlee, Hartford, West Hartford, Hartland, North Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Post Mills, Quechee, Royalton, South Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, South Strafford, Thetford, East Thetford, Tunbridge, Vershire, White River Junction, Wilder, Woodstock, South Woodstock
Offers the Housing Helpers program for those in a housing crisis, providing support and connection to community resources, as well as grants of up to $500 in certain cases to help people stay in their home.
Montpelier Housing Authority
https://www.montpelier-vt.org/434/Housing-Authority
802-229-9232
Primary service area:
Washington County
Provides 324 affordable housing units as an independent city agency. Owns or manages the Pioneer and Gould apartment buildings and five other apartment complexes; manages a group home and apartments for Washington County Mental Health Services. Administers the federal Section 8 voucher program, including a homeownership option for Section 8 tenants to use their vouchers to pay their mortgage and other housing expenses.
Montpelier Planning & Community Development
https://www.montpelier-vt.org/279/Housing-Preservation-Loan-Program
802-223-9506
Primary service area:
Montpelier
Offers the Housing Preservation Loan Program of low- or no-interest loans on a first-come-first-served basis for qualifying homeowners to make needed repairs, energy-efficiency upgrades or accessibility changes.
Windham County
Brattleboro Area Affordable Housing
https://baahvermont.org/
802-246-2224
Primary service area:
Brattleboro
Provides grants and technical assistance for homeowners who want to create apartments in their homes or elsewhere on their property to rent to low-income tenants; financial assistance with low-interest loans for mobile-home owners to make repairs and upgrades to their properties; and short-term financial assistance for people who want to stay in their homes but don't qualify for aid from other sources.
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships
http://www.brattleborohousing.org/
802-254-6071
Primary service area:
Windham County
Owns and manages 307 subsidized apartments in five developments for low-income seniors, people with disabilities and families; administers federally funded Section 8 housing vouchers; operates the Shelter Plus Care rental assistance program for transitional housing for homeless individuals and families coping with mental illness, substance use disorder and chronic diseases; offers educational programs for financial wellness, employment goals and homeownership.
Groundworks Collaborative
https://groundworksvt.org/
802-490-9446
Primary service area:
Brattleboro
Operates a year-round, 30-bed shelter for individuals and families, including extended stays and intensive case management in collaboration with regional nonprofit organizations and public agencies; and a day and overnight warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness to access email, phones, laundry, showers, mail, snacks and a hot nighttime meal. Employs case managers who work with as many as 200 individuals or families who are currently or formerly experiencing homelessness to help them find and maintain housing.
Home At Last (HAL)
https://homeatlastvt.org/
802-536-4642
Primary service area:
southern Vermont and New Hampshire
Buys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.
Southeastern Vermont Community Action
https://www.sevca.org/
802-722-4575
800-464-9951 (toll free)
Primary service area:
Windham and Windsor Counties
Provides housing assistance including payment of back rent to prevent eviction; housing searches; security deposits and initial rent for new leases; landlord-tenant mediation; connection to resources such as fuel assistance; and financial education to help families maintain stable housing. Provides housing case management to help families with chronic cycles of homelessness or a crisis that threatens stable housing. Provides outreach to people who are recently homeless, including those living in motels.
Springfield Area Parent Child Center
https://sapcc-vt.org/
802-886-5242
Primary service area:
northern Windsor and southern Windham Counties
Provides up to 24 months of support and services through a Family Supportive Housing program to assist homeless and at-risk families with housing needs.
Springfield Supported Housing
http://www.sshpvt.org/
802-885-3034
Primary service area:
Windsor and northern Windham counties
Offers financial assistance and at-home case management to help individuals and families find permanent, affordable housing through a Rapid Rehousing Program for those who are homeless; Housing Prevention Program for those at risk of losing their housing; and a Rapid Resolution Housing Initiative for households in need of immediate, short-term funds to avoid homelessness and secure safe housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity
http://www.uvhabitat.org/
802-295-1854
Primary service area:
Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Upper Valley Haven
https://uppervalleyhaven.org/
802-295-6500
Primary service area:
Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire
Provides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust
https://www.homemattershere.org/
802-254-4604
Primary service area:
Windham and Windsor counties
Provides permanent, affordable rental housing in 700 apartments. Operates a shared equity program to assist income-eligible homebuyers in the purchase of a single-family home. Offers homebuyer education. Operates the Green Mountain Home Repair program to assist homeowners with low-cost loans, contractor referrals and oversight for projects that address structural problems, failing mechanical systems, health and safety hazards, accessibility issues, and energy efficiency, and to assist landlords with such repairs. Operates the Rockingham Rental Rehab program for landlords in Rockingham to receive up to $5,000 per unit. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to do repairs, fix code violations and make structural improvements if they rent those units to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Assists residents experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic with missed mortgage repayments, loan modification, eviction, mobile-home park rent, condominium fees, utility bills and housing changes if needed. Employs housing counseling specialists and a housing retention program for people at risk of losing their homes.
Youth Services
https://youthservicesinc.org/
802-257-0361
800-287-3107 (toll free in Vermont only)
Primary service area:
Windham County
Provides a transitional living program with short-term residential services for homeless youth ages 16 to 21 and aids their progression to self-sufficient living.
Windsor County
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Springfield Vermont
http://vthabitat.org/
802-885-5318
Primary service area:
Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Ludlow, Rockingham, Springfield, Weathersfield, and Weston
Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Home At Last (HAL)
https://homeatlastvt.org/
802-536-4642
Primary service area:
southern Vermont and New Hampshire
Buys, renovates and furnishes inexpensive mobile homes to rent to homeless veterans as permanent housing. Veterans pay 30 percent of their income in rent and utilities costs.
Southeastern Vermont Community Action
https://www.sevca.org/
802-722-4575
800-464-9951 (toll free)
Primary service area:
Windham and Windsor Counties
Provides housing assistance including payment of back rent to prevent eviction; housing searches; security deposits and initial rent for new leases; landlord-tenant mediation; connection to resources such as fuel assistance; and financial education to help families maintain stable housing. Provides housing case management to help families with chronic cycles of homelessness or a crisis that threatens stable housing. Provides outreach to people who are recently homeless, including those living in motels.
Springfield Area Parent Child Center
https://sapcc-vt.org/
802-886-5242
Primary service area:
northern Windsor and southern Windham Counties
Provides up to 24 months of support and services through a Family Supportive Housing program to assist homeless and at-risk families with housing needs.
Springfield Housing Authority
https://springfieldhousingauthorityvt.org/
802-885-4905
Primary service area:
Springfield
Manages four complexes of affordable family housing and two properties for seniors and adults with disabilities based on income eligibility. Administers the federally funded Section 8 housing voucher program.
Springfield Supported Housing
http://www.sshpvt.org/
802-885-3034
Primary service area:
Windsor and northern Windham counties
Offers financial assistance and at-home case management to help individuals and families find permanent, affordable housing through a Rapid Rehousing Program for those who are homeless; Housing Prevention Program for those at risk of losing their housing; and a Rapid Resolution Housing Initiative for households in need of immediate, short-term funds to avoid homelessness and secure safe housing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twin Pines Housing
https://www.tphtrust.org/
802-291-7000
Primary service area:
northern Windsor and southeastern Orange counties
Develops or purchases affordable apartments, mobile-home lots, single-family homes and condominiums for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Offers a shared-equity homeownership program that helps income-qualifying families purchase homes in exchange for agreeing to limit their profit when they sell the property to keep it affordable for future owners.
Upper Valley Habitat for Humanity
http://www.uvhabitat.org/
802-295-1854
Primary service area:
Barnard, Bethel, Bradford, Bridgewater, Fairlee, Hartford, Hartland, Norwich, Pomfret, Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, Thetford, Tunbridge, Windsor and Woodstock. Acquires land and materials to build affordable housing for families who earn at or below 80 percent of an area's median household income and who are willing to assist in construction. Families buy finished homes at cost with a low-interest or 0 percent mortgage.
Upper Valley Haven
https://uppervalleyhaven.org/
802-295-6500
Primary service area:
Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire
Provides two temporary shelters for families or individuals experiencing homelessness and Family Supportive Housing with financial assistance, case management and service coordination to help families transition to permanent housing, including at the Parkhurst 18-unit apartment building for those who are chronically homeless or extremely low income. Assists with rental housing acquisition, including referrals and landlord communication. Provides other support services for those who are unhoused.
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust
https://www.homemattershere.org/
802-254-4604
Primary service area:
Windham and Windsor counties
Provides permanent, affordable rental housing in 700 apartments. Operates a shared equity program to assist income-eligible homebuyers in the purchase of a single-family home. Offers homebuyer education. Operates the Green Mountain Home Repair program to assist homeowners with low-cost loans, contractor referrals and oversight for projects that address structural problems, failing mechanical systems, health and safety hazards, accessibility issues, and energy efficiency, and to assist landlords with such repairs. Operates the Rockingham Rental Rehab program for landlords in Rockingham to receive up to $5,000 per unit. Administers the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which provides landlords up to $30,000 per rental unit to do repairs, fix code violations and make structural improvements if they rent those units to people at risk of homelessness at below-market rates. Assists residents experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic with missed mortgage repayments, loan modification, eviction, mobile-home park rent, condominium fees, utility bills and housing changes if needed. Employs housing counseling specialists and a housing retention program for people at risk of losing their homes.
Windsor County Youth Services
https://wcysvt.org/
802-228-6880 (male shelter)
802-226-7500 (female shelter)
Primary service area:
Windsor County
Operates two emergency shelters for youth under 18 who are looking for a short stay within a structured living environment. Provides a Transitional Living Program for up to 18 months for young people ages 16-1/2 to 22 as they prepare to live on their own. Offers assistance with housing navigation, landlord contact, rapid rehousing and diversion, and well as intensive case management.
Do you know of a resource that we should add? If so, drop us a line at lockedout@sevendaysvt.com.