Vermont Lawmakers Are Preparing to Double Their Salaries 

Several lawmakers testified in favor, arguing that the changes are overdue and crucial to ensuring that the legislature isn't made up only of people who can afford to serve.



Rep. Ashley Bartley (R-Fairfax) testified she lost her job as a human resources manager at a South Burlington property management company due to the challenges of juggling work and her service in Montpelier. “We couldn’t and can’t survive on one income. It’s not possible,” she testified of her young family.



“Vermont working families deserve a voice here in these walls,” she added.



Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak (P/D-Burlington) teared up as she described the challenges of being a mom of two young kids, a consultant and a lawmaker. She estimated the increased childcare costs she and wife bear due to her service in Montpelier at more than $7,000 per year, nearly half her salary. “I’m bringing nothing home to help my household. If anything, I’m paying out of pocket,” she said.

Sen. Ruth Hardy (D-Addison) told Seven Days.

She noted that the last time lawmakers revised their own pay was 20 years ago.



