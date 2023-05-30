Vermont Legal Aid Files Suit to Block Motel Evictions 

Lawyers with Vermont Legal Aid filed a class-action lawsuit against state officials on Tuesday, a last-ditch effort to stop the imminent eviction of homeless people living in motels as part of a pandemic-era housing program.The lawyers argue that the state failed to properly change the program rules and did not give participants proper notice, leaving them desperate and confused about when their motel stays would actually end.“We think it’s really wrong to terminate this program, but at least they need to do it legally if they are going to do it,” said Rebecca Plummer, a Vermont Legal Aid attorney in Montpelier.The attorneys are calling on a Washington County Superior Court judge to block the evictions until suitable housing is found for the motel residents. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Montpelier, the same day many of those in the motels are currently scheduled to leave.Gov. Phil Scott argued last week that the program needed to end because it was never designed to house people indefinitely, just to keep them separate from one another to reduce transmission of COVID-19 during the pandemic.The plan had been to oust about 800 people from the program on Thursday and most of the remaining 2,000 people on July 1.Those deadlines were modified last week when Scott announced the July 1 date would be extended by up to 28 days. A new program also has expanded eligibility to include families with children up to 18 years old.