Vermont Man Charged for Wielding Torch at Charlottesville Rally 

Ryan Roy at the Charlottesville rally

that we’re a legitimate movement, that this is a movement of people. It’s not like a fringe thing."



“My views are right. I don’t feel like I need to hide it,” he said at the time. “I’m not oppressing anyone. I’m not hurting anyone. I’m not breaking any laws. I feel the way I feel.”



Virginia adopted the charge of "burning an object with the intent to intimidate" in 2002, "

. If convicted, Roy faces up to five years in prison.



Virginia adopted the charge of "burning an object with the intent to intimidate" in 2002, partly in response to the Ku Klux Klan, which was known for burning crosses in public to scare the Black population," the Washington Post reported. If convicted, Roy faces up to five years in prison. The prosecutor who was in office during the 2017 rally declined to prosecute the marchers. But his successor, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney





James Hingeley, vowed to bring charges if elected, according to CNN . He took office in January 2020.

Hingeley's office did not respond to a request for comment about the indictments.





According to online court records, a grand jury indicted Roy in early April. He was arrested shortly after and released on bond. The indictment was unsealed May 9 and Roy's next court hearing is scheduled for June 5.