August 23, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Vermont Moving & Storage Public Sale 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Take notice that on the 5th day of September 2023, Vermont Moving & Storage, Inc. will hold a virtual public sale of the following goods:

House hold goods and personal belongs owned stored for Deante Judge $880.00

The terms of the sale are final payment in full by cash or credit card. items will be sold in "as is condition" with no warranties expressed or implied.

Any person claiming the rights to these goods must pay the amount necessary to satisfy the storage cost list above.

Please contact Jennifer at 802-655-6683 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

